After 2 Batman Movies, Chris O’Donnell Made the Jump to Television

From desirable twunk to undeniable daddy.

Chris O’Donnell has enjoyed four decades of success in Hollywood. He graced the screen numerous times with films like Fried Green Tomatoes, Max Payne, Scent of a Woman and Vertical Limit, but his gay fans will remember him solely for his role in Batman Forever.

The actor, now age 54, was just 24 years old when he knabbed the role as Robin in Batman Forever. Co-starring alongside Val Kilmer, Jim Carrey and Nicole Kidman, Batman Forever opened at #1 in June 1995 and held that spot for a second week before grossing $185,000,000.

The Illinois native reprised the role in its sequel, Batman & Robin, in 1997.

Primarily thanks to the clip featured above, gay Twitter constantly reminds me that Batman & Robin helped spur the sexual awakenings of thousands of gay young adults in the 90s. The bulge, the suit of armor, the power, the feyned innocence. It was all just… hot.

Chris O’Donnell would later transition from a film star to television staple with character acts in The Practice and Grey’s Anatomy. However, perhaps his biggest – if not longest – role to date was G Callen in the NCIS franchise. He co-starred in over 323 episodes of NCIS: LA as well as a few episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii.

To his credit, O’Donnell is a former Golden Globe and People’s Choice nominee. He’s now a married father of five, so who needs the awards and accolades when you have true love and happiness.

Up next he will star in the television spin-off 9-1-1: Nashville due out later this year.

Was Chris O’Donnell part of your sexual awakening?

Did watching O’Donnell strap into his suit as Robin hit you in the feels? Was watching him fight crime and triumph over evil (wait, that’s Sailor Moon…) the thing that made you realize you’re gay? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Comment all your thoughts on Chris O’Donnell! From Batman & Robin to NCIS and if you’re excited to see 9-1-1: Nashville. Seems like a nice guy overall, so he deserves some attention.