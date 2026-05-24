Four Decades of AIDS Walk NY and the LGBTQ+ Community Still Shows Up

Waltz into Central Park during AIDS Walk New York and you immediately feel it. Not just the energy or the costumes or the music blasting through the park, but the overwhelming sense of community. It is joyful, emotional, loud, loving, and deeply human all at once.

This year’s 41st AIDS Walk New York raised an incredible $1.7 million, bringing together thousands of participants supporting HIV and AIDS services across New York. According to the organization’s official website, AIDS Walk New York is more than just a fundraiser. It is a statement of resilience and solidarity, while also honoring those lost to the epidemic and supporting people currently living with HIV.

From Crisis to Community Movement

It is impossible to talk about AIDS Walk New York without understanding where it began.

The fundraising first launched in 1986 during one of the darkest periods of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. At the time, fear, stigma, and government inaction left many LGBTQ+ people feeling abandoned. Communities had to step up for one another because survival depended on it.

Craig R. Miller created the event to benefit Gay Men’s Health Crisis, also known as GMHC, after recognizing the urgent need for support, treatment advocacy, and research funding. Back then, just over 4,500 walkers raised $710,000.

Now, four decades later, AIDS Walk New York has become the world’s largest AIDS fundraising walk by participation. Since its creation, it has raised more than $170 million benefiting GMHC and numerous HIV and AIDS service organizations throughout the tri-state area.

The event also helped inspire hundreds of AIDS walks around the globe, proving how one community-led movement in New York rippled outward into something international.

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Why HIV Awareness Still Matters Today

While there has been enormous progress in HIV prevention and treatment, the fight is far from over.

According to recent data from the CDC, nearly 39,000 people aged 13 and older were diagnosed with HIV in the United States in 2024. Around 83% were linked to care within one month of diagnosis. More than 1.1 million people in the country are currently living with diagnosed HIV.

The good news is that modern medicine has dramatically changed what living with HIV looks like today. Many people with access to proper treatment are able to live long, healthy lives, and viral suppression allows people to effectively prevent transmission.

At the same time, the numbers also show that continued education, testing, treatment access, and support systems remain critical. Stigma still exists. Access to healthcare is still unequal. And marginalized communities, including LGBTQ+ people, continue to face barriers.

That is part of why events like AIDS Walk New York continue to matter so much. They are reminders that HIV awareness cannot become an afterthought.

The Power of Showing Up

One of the most beautiful things about AIDS Walk New York is how personal it feels.

Some people walk because they lived through the epidemic and remember the devastation firsthand. Others participate because they lost friends, siblings, partners, mentors, or parents. Younger generations often join to honor history while helping build a future with better access to healthcare and less stigma.

And honestly, there is something incredibly moving about seeing thousands of people gathering not just around loss, but around hope.

That is what makes the walk feel different from many other fundraising events. It carries history with it, but it also carries joy.

There were costumes. There were drag queens. There were chosen families taking selfies together. There were emotional hugs and proud moments and people cheering strangers on from the sidelines.

It felt queer in the best possible way. Community-centered. Open-hearted. Loud. Loving.

We Have Come a Long Way

From the fear and uncertainty of the 1980s to today’s advancements in HIV prevention and treatment, the LGBTQ+ community has fought hard for every ounce of progress.

Now we have better access to testing, medication, education, and prevention tools like PrEP. Conversations about HIV are more open than they once were, even if there is still work to do.

AIDS Walk New York stands as proof of that progress.

It reminds us that community care saves lives. That visibility matters. That showing up for one another matters. And that even after 41 years, people are still willing to lace up their sneakers, gather in Central Park, and walk toward something better together.