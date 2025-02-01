Alan Cumming rang in his 60th birthday the only way he knows how—with style, flair, and an all-weekend dance fest! The Scottish actor, Emmy Awards-winning host, and all-around icon spilled the tea about his fabulous celebration when he stopped by The View, proving once again that age is just a number (especially when you’ve got moves like his).

#OnThisDay 1965: Alan Cumming was born in Aberfeldy, Perthshire. In 1995, he spoke to Pebble Mill’s Ross King about his spectacular rise to fame, from The High Life to Cabaret and the James Bond film, Goldeneye. pic.twitter.com/zgB2aQYEgN — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) January 27, 2025

If you somehow don’t know Alan Cumming (Millennials, we’re looking at you), you’ve definitely seen him in Spy Kids, X2: X-Men United, Doctor Who, or maybe even cackling delightfully as the host of Peacock’s wildly addictive The Traitors. And speaking of The Traitors, Cumming’s impeccable hosting skills earned him a nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program at last year’s 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. A well-deserved nod for the man who manages to make betrayal look so… sophisticated. He even celebrated the nomination by posting a 3 a.m. shirtless selfie that left fans swooning, drooling, and quite literally begging for more!

Good morning and happy birthday to Alan Cumming, seen here in his brief but scene-stealing performance in Stanley Kubrick’s EYES WIDE SHUT (1999). Now playing on @criterionchannl! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GRMDXFazDn — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) January 27, 2025

But let’s not forget that when he’s not dazzling us on screen, Cumming is also living his best life with his husband, illustrator Grant Shaffer. The couple’s love story is the kind of wholesome, romantic journey we love to see. They met in 2005, made it official with a civil ceremony in London two years later, and then, when marriage equality became a reality in the U.S., they tied the knot (again!) in New York in 2013. Because why have one wedding when you can have two?

Beyond his many talents, Cumming has always been unapologetically himself. As a proud bisexual man, he’s been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, representation, and, evidently, dance marathons in celebration of turning 60. During his appearance at The View, Cummings shared,

“I wanted to dance all weekend, so I did [at] Mother Disco. All these people were saying, ‘Happy birthday, hey daddy!’ I was getting so much daddy action, and I was taking it,”

The man embraced the daddy title, owned it, and wore it like a crown—and honestly, can you blame him? If there’s one thing Alan Cumming knows how to do, it’s steal the show.

Whether he’s slipping into a villainous role, making us giggle with his theatrical charm, or hosting a cutthroat reality competition in a tartan suit, Alan Cumming remains an absolute legend. And if the secret to eternal charisma is dancing all weekend on your birthday while basking in unlimited daddy energy, we’re ready to follow his lead.