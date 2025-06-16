Alan Ritchson Shows 100 Curls Ain’t Just for the Girls

So, like, is it normal to want Alan Ritchson to pile drive me through some dry wall? No? Okay.

The 42-year-old Amazon Prime mega star took to Instagram on Friday, June 13, with a shirtless video of him putting on some gains in the gym. The ‘Reacher’ actor donned nothing but a pair of tiny black shorts while showing off his exercise routine, possibly the one which earned him his biggest role to date.

He captioned the video: “Low(ish) weight + higher volume = hypertrophy and longevity. I can’t get pregnant or injured right now. Too busy. This works for me.” I mean, I can’t get pregnant either, but you’re welcome to try…

Alan Ritchson is currently enjoying massive success as the main character in ‘Reacher.’ Season three wrapped at the end of March, and season four is already in development at Amazon Prime. Who’s still watching?

Prior to leading ‘Reacher,’ Ritchson made the semifinals on ‘American Idol’ season three before appearing in ‘Blue Mountain State,’ ‘Fast X,’ ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,’ ‘Smallville,’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.’

The married father of three has never been ashamed of his enviable body, as seen with his shirtless serenade of Paula Abdul on ‘American Idol.’ However, in recent years, he’s put on a lot of muscle that makes him so… thick and large and strong in all the right ways.

The biggest showcase of his body-ody-ody can be found in his cover story for Men’s Health Magazine last year.

What’s next for Alan Ritchson?

Up next, you can find him making a few quest spots in the ‘Reacher’ spin-off coming soon titled ‘Neagley.’ Then, you can find on the big screen in films including ‘The Man with the Bag,’ ‘Runner’ and ‘War Machine.’

Are you a fan of Alan Ritchson? What do you think of his latest shirtless video? Are you looking forward to the next season of ‘Reacher’ or, ya know, maybe just more hot content? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!

Source: Men’s Journal