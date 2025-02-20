Alan Ritchson’s Reacher Physique: Shredded with Ease

Okay, let’s talk about Reacher. The show where one man, Alan Ritchson, completely redefines what it means to be a “drifter” with a six-pack, killer biceps, and a stare so intimidating that even the toughest criminals break down like a soggy paper towel. It’s basically the opposite of that “go to the gym and do three sets of 12” routine. Reacher doesn’t lift weights. He is the weight.

But here’s the thing that keeps all of us watching, bingeing, and questioning our life choices: How in the world is Reacher—this hulking mass of muscle and mayhem—getting through all these intense missions without ever stepping foot in a gym? No one’s asking him to bench press a Ford, but shouldn’t we at least see him doing some kind of workout montage? Where’s the cardio? Where’s the squat rack? Where’s the 30-minute “I need my zen time, do you mind?” stretch session?

The answer is simple, really: No one cares. Because honestly, who would be able to handle the jaw-dropping magnificence of Alan Ritchson’s physique if we were given the logistics behind it? No one. And Alan knows that.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Ritchson laughed it off.

“It’s a little ridiculous with Reacher, I mean, but it’s funny. You got like this, like, you know, chiseled six-pack abs kind of physique in the books. And it’s like, of course he’s a unicorn, you know. No, you would never look like Reacher without hours of training.”

You’d think that would be enough to silence the skeptics, but the real question is: does anyone actually believe him?

Here’s the fun part. Alan Ritchson isn’t shy about the hard work involved. He knows the grind that’s behind his superhuman body. “I work out constantly,” he admits, while casually sprinkling in an unseemly love for cookies (bless). The key to his motivation? One eight-word mantra that likely doubles as his secret weapon against everything. We don’t know the full details, but we can guess it probably includes something like “Do the work. Eat the cookie. Repeat.”

And just in case we start getting jealous of his regimen, let’s not forget where this all started: Lee Child, the author of the Reacher books, was cheeky about it from the beginning. Ritchson pointed out that in the books, there’s an entire scene where Reacher gets out of bed, stretches, and declares: “That’s the workout for the day.” Could it be that Reacher’s bulk is simply a byproduct of eating criminals for breakfast rather than anything as mundane as reps or sets? Honestly, if that’s the case, we can get on board.

Now, imagine for a second, just a second, if we were to replace Ritchson with someone who, you know, was a little less like a human brick wall. Maybe someone who would need a couple of extra reps to throw a punch, or maybe—just maybe—someone who prefers a night in with a pizza over a battle in the streets. Maybe that Reacher would prefer stretching on the couch with a tub of ice cream in one hand and a controller in the other.

Would it be ridiculous? Absolutely. Would it be entertaining? You bet. I mean, if we’re talking about casting someone with less punch-you-in-the-face intensity and more “I’ll talk you out of it, but only after I finish this episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race”, then I’m your guy. Could I handle the stunts? I’m not sure. I’ll need a couple of weeks to train—and an emergency BBQ sauce supply, because, let’s be real, I’m more about rib-breaking than actual bones.

So, here’s the pitch: Reacher, Season 3, starring someone a little lumpier, with a lot more sass, and 90% more snacks. It’ll be a drama, it’ll be a comedy, and it’ll definitely have a very different kind of muscle on display. Just don’t ask me to do any running. My Reacher is more about “slow and steady” than “fast and furious.” Who’s with me?

Source: Cinemablend