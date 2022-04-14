Alaska Brings A Galaxy Of Queens Together For “Drag: The Musical”

While queens like Alyssa Edwards, Bianca DelRio & Ben DeLaCreme have headed back out on the road for solo shows this year, Alaska has teamed up Tomas Costanza and Ashley Gordon-and a cavalcade of some RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites (along with some truly dynamically talented guest stars) for Drag: The Musical (EW has the full cast list and track listing here)! Bringing Broadway superstars like Nick Adams, comedians like Fortune Feimster, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge (and Broadway super fan) Michelle Visage), and Drag Race legends like Bob the Drag Queen and Peppermint all together for a full-length studio album (of the planned stage production) which tells the the age-old story of two rival drag bars that battle head-on to survive as they both make their way through their own financial problems.

Alaska exclusively told EW that “at its core, the musical is inspired by the family bond that drag queens have together. And just like family, we may not always get along, but we find a way to support one another and love one another”. She went on to say that “I want to bring people into the world of drag. It’s a world that might not always be glamorous and sparkly. In fact, at times it can be slimy and disgusting. But I love it and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”

Even while she’s been helping produce a large scale Broadway soundtrack, Alaska (along with Lola LaCroix) are holding the Drag Queen of the Year 2022 pageant. The event is unique in the fact that it welcomes performers from a myriad of backgrounds and perspectives of drag. Held on May 14, 2022 the contestants will be battling it out for a crown, a sash, a bouquet of “very nice flowers”-and a cash prize of $10,000! This year’s contestants represent the diversity and individuality that Drag Queen of the Year have come to represent; the contestants this year are: Andrew Barret Cox, Bambi Banks-Couleé, Dvvsk, Meatball, Militia Scunt, Neon Calypso, Ramona Slick, & Twink Trash. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Follow Alaska on Instagram