Alberto Lejárraga Makes History with His Marriage to Ruben Fernandez

Football and queerness—two worlds that have long been separated, but finally, they’re starting to meet in the middle. And leading the charge is Alberto Lejárraga, the only out gay player in Spain’s men’s football scene. Recently, the goalkeeper made history not just for being a trailblazer in the locker room, but for something even more monumental—his marriage to his husband, Ruben Fernandez.

Lejárraga, who currently plays for UD San Sebastián de los Reyes in Spain’s semi-pro fourth tier, tied the knot with Fernandez in June 2025 in a ceremony that was part football, part fairy tale, and all love. The couple chose Hacienda Las Fuentes, an idyllic venue between Málaga and Marbella, for their big day—surrounded by family, friends, and an outpouring of support from fans who’ve followed their journey.

While the newlyweds are currently honeymooning in Japan (because who wouldn’t want to share their wedding bliss with the world via Instagram?), Lejárraga hasn’t held back on sharing the joy. His social media is a snapshot of pure happiness, each post reflecting not just the beauty of the wedding day, but the love and gratitude that the couple feels.

“Almost three weeks since these moments, undoubtedly some of the best of our lives!” Lejárraga wrote in one heartfelt caption, clearly savoring the magic of the occasion. “We’re writing this post to share all of this, but above all to say thank you. To thank the people who joined us that day. To thank all of you who took a moment to congratulate us. To thank you, ultimately, to those of you who are so happy we were able to experience such a wonderful day!”

Among the photos is one of his groomsmen, proudly wearing bow ties with football players on them—a cheeky nod to the sport that has shaped much of his life, while also honoring the union he’s celebrated. If there’s one thing this wedding proved, it’s that love and football can indeed mix, and Lejárraga’s ceremony is the perfect example of that.

What makes this moment even more significant is the fact that Lejárraga’s wedding didn’t just mark a personal achievement—it marked a pivotal moment in queer sports history. Since coming out in 2023 during Marbella Fútbol Club’s promotion to the fourth tier, Lejárraga has been an icon of authenticity in a sport that’s often hostile to queerness. By marrying Fernandez, he’s etched his name into the history books as the first out gay footballer in Spain to marry while still active in the league.

Lejárraga is playing and loving on his own terms, breaking barriers in a way that will undoubtedly inspire future generations of athletes.

His bravery isn’t just about being out; it’s about being present in a space that has historically excluded and even shamed queer athletes. Football is one of the most traditional and macho of sports, and for many players, coming out feels impossible. But Lejárraga’s continued career, paired with his wedding to Ruben, shows that it is possible—there’s room for love in every locker room.

Lejárraga’s decision to live his truth—on and off the field—paves the way for others to feel safe in doing the same. And while he’s made a name for himself as a top-tier goalkeeper, it’s the courage to be seen that makes him a true game changer. His marriage to Ruben Fernandez isn’t just about two people in love; it’s about sending a clear message to every aspiring athlete that no matter your sexuality, you deserve to be celebrated.

As for the future? With this wedding, Lejárraga has set a new precedent. The visibility, acceptance, and love he represents may one day inspire the players who are still waiting in the wings to come out and live their truth.

For now, though, Lejárraga and Fernandez are basking in the joy of newlywed life. And with every Instagram post, they’re sharing that joy with the world—one picture-perfect moment at a time.

Here’s to Alberto Lejárraga and Ruben Fernandez—proving that in football, as in life, love truly knows no boundaries.