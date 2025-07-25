Adam Mac and Lee Pfund Say “I Do” in Sedona

In a world where “country” and “queer” haven’t always seemed like the best of bedfellows, Adam Mac and Lee Pfund are writing their own love song — and it’s one heck of a hit. After eight years together, the country singer and his partner finally tied the knot in an intimate sunrise ceremony that could melt even the coldest of cowboy hearts.

Sedona, Arizona, known for its mystical beauty and spiritual energy, set the perfect stage for their nuptials. At 4:45 a.m. (yes, that early), Adam and Lee hiked to the top of Baby Bell Rock, eager to begin their ceremony “as the sun was peeking over the horizon.” Because who needs sleep when you’re about to make history — or at least a really fabulous wedding video?

A Wedding That Feels Like Home

The couple, who have always felt “married in spirit,” chose a ceremony that was theirs in every sense. “We didn’t want anything big — just something deeply personal, just for us,” Adam told Us Weekly. The only thing that could make this love story more personal? The fact that Adam’s latest single, Last Rodeo, was written as a love letter to Lee. In his own words, the song says everything Adam wanted to express on their wedding day: “no walls, no distractions, just the truth.”

It’s not just a love song; it’s a thank-you. “Thank you for choosing me, for staying through the storms, and for being my peace,” Adam explained. Spoiler alert: We’re all crying.

A Music Video That’s the Definition of “Goals”

If you didn’t believe in love at first sight, you will now. The music video for Last Rodeo features clips from the couple’s stunning wedding day. There’s something almost magical about seeing them exchange vows, surrounded by the grandeur of the Sedona landscape, their love as unshakable as the red rock formations behind them. Adam’s tribute to Lee was clear: “This one’s for my love,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing their special day. “He’s everything I’m not, but just as quirky and odd in all the best ways.” Can we get a collective “aw”?

And Lee? He couldn’t help but gush in his own way: “My husband.” Short, sweet, and to the point — just like their love.

Not Just a Wedding, But a Political Statement

While many couples might focus on the vows and the cake, Adam and Lee’s decision to marry right now is rooted in something bigger. With the current political climate for LGBTQ+ rights hanging in the balance, Adam said, “With everything going on in the world, we felt like it was the perfect time to stand strong in our love and celebrate it out loud.” Because in 2025, being able to celebrate your love out loud — particularly as an out queer couple in country music — still means something powerful. Adam’s defiant declaration of “We already felt like life partners — but now it is official” rings louder than ever.

The Look: Pinstripes, Boleros, and Vintage Belt Buckles

As for the fashion? Imagine two cowboy heartthrobs strutting down the aisle in matching pinstripe western-style suits. Adam and Lee donned sleek outfits from H Bar C, complete with a bolero cropped blazer and chainstitch button-down. The vibe was equal parts rugged and refined, with vintage belt buckles adding a personal touch. And, naturally, their rings were designed by sustainable brand Brilliant Earth — because when you’re both this stylish, you’ve got to keep it ethical.

Honeymoon Dreams and a Nashville Reception

Once the wedding bells (or, in their case, the sunrise) had rung, Adam and Lee had big plans for their next adventure: a honeymoon to the U.K. and Italy. Neither of them has been to Europe, but as Adam put it, they’re “really excited to see all the things and explore.” You know, the usual honeymoon stuff: sightseeing, romance, gelato, and maybe a few snaps at iconic landmarks.

But the love fest isn’t over yet. Adam and Lee are planning a reception back in Nashville for their friends and family, where the celebration will continue. Because if you’re going to do this, why not go all the way?

From Coming Out to Finding “The One”

Adam’s path to this moment hasn’t been easy. A singer-songwriter with a major breakthrough in country music, Adam came out as gay after moving to Nashville at 22. He openly admitted that he was terrified at the prospect of embracing both his identity and his career in a genre traditionally not known for its inclusivity. “I had lived my whole life just terrified to come out and to tell anybody who I was,” he said in an interview. But even though he felt alone at first, Adam found the courage to rise above fear. “I don’t really care what anybody else’s perception of me is or their opinion of me is or if I belong here or not. I’m just doing what I love.”

And love he certainly did. Adam’s career flourished, but it was Lee who stood by his side through it all. With each new song, each new album, and each new milestone, Lee was there — his quiet, steadfast partner in both life and love.

If that doesn’t sound like a country song waiting to happen, I don’t know what does.

The Final Word: Country, Love, and Everything In Between

Adam and Lee’s story is more than just the tale of a country singer and his partner tying the knot; it’s a love story wrapped in defiance, authenticity, and the courage to live your truth in a world that sometimes doesn’t make it easy. Their wedding was a statement, but it was also a celebration of everything that makes them them — quirks, flaws, and all. They’re not just a gay couple in country music; they’re a couple that shows the world what it looks like to love loudly, proudly, and unapologetically.

As Adam put it so beautifully, “I truly can’t imagine facing everything this career and world throw at me without him.” That’s what love is: a partner who is your peace, your strength, and your home.

And for Adam and Lee? It’s just the beginning of a lifetime of rodeos, both the last and the first.

Source: US Magazine