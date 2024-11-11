Alex Landi is making his long-awaited return to streaming services with the Korean romantic-comedy series ‘Mr. Plankton.’

The Korean-Italian-American actor’s best known role is as Grey’s Anatomy‘s Dr. Nico Kim, the first openly gay male surgeon and the first male Asian surgeon in the show’s history. He made his debut on the show in Season 15 and contributed to one half of the ‘Schmico‘ love team together with Dr. Levi Schmitt, played by Jake Borelli. Landi was a recurring character from seasons 15-18, and left until he came back in season 24 to give closure to his character and his pairing with Dr. Levi Schmitt.

Since starring in Grey’s Anatomy, the New York native has also appeared as a recurrent character in shows like ‘Insatiable,’ ‘Connecting,’ ‘Station 19,’ and ‘Walker.’ He also went viral after starring in Doja Cat featuring Sza’s ‘Kiss Me More’ music video where he was dressed up as an astronaut and was also dressed down, AKA shirtless, between Doja Cat and Sza.

Alex Landi is returning to his Korean roots with his latest show, Mr. Plankton, a 10-episode series filmed on the beautiful island of Jeju in South Korea. Directed by Hong Jong-chan, with a story written by Jo Yong–the writer of the popular K-Drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay)–the series stars Landi as John Na, a subordinate to Beom Ho-Ja (Kim Hae-Sook). John Na plays a key role in advancing the plot and adding depth to the story. The premise is intriguing, as it centers on the love story between the world’s unluckiest woman (Lee Yoo-mi) and a man born by accident (Woo Do-hwan).

Alex took to Instagram to promote the show with his deep and alluring voice. He mentioned that after several attempts at recording the casual promotional video, while battling the noise of a few leaf blowers, he was finally able to tell his fans, “We can all watch it together, and hopefully, I didn’t do a terrible job.” Our humble king. You have nothing to worry about, Alex. Your fans are pretty sure you did great.

Mr. Plankton is now available to stream on Netflix and is produced by Base Story. If you haven’t seen any K-Dramas, this might be your gateway to getting addicted to the genre! Go watch the trailer down below to see if Mr. Plankton is your cup of tea.