When Ryan Murphy launches a new show, one thing is guaranteed: the gays will clear their schedules, open Twitter, and prepare to both drag and defend it in the same breath. His latest project, All’s Fair, a glossy legal divorce drama starring Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, and yes — Kim Kardashian — has already earned that chaotic honor.

After debuting to a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, All’s Fair seemed destined for the pop culture graveyard. But somehow, against all odds and logic, it’s risen like a bedazzled phoenix to a still-questionable yet impressive 4% on the Tomatometer, and an audience score of 67% on the Popcorn Meter. Translation: critics hate it, but viewers — especially the gays — can’t get enough.

“All’s Fair” Brings Divorce, Drama, and Delicious Disaster

The show’s premise promises intensity: a group of fierce, brilliant women navigating high-stakes breakups, power plays, and scandalous secrets inside a powerhouse divorce law firm. But in true Ryan Murphy fashion, that’s just the appetizer. What All’s Fair really serves is a full-course meal of couture, chaos, and camp.

Picture it: Sarah Paulson in a power suit, Naomi Watts delivering monologues that belong in a perfume commercial, Niecy Nash-Betts being the voice of reason while Kim Kardashian stares down the camera like she’s still on Keeping Up with the Clients (and in a now-famous thong suit). It’s messy. It’s excessive. It’s delicious.

Critics Are Calling “All’s Fair” a Mess — But the Gays Call It Camp

Critics, of course, did what critics do. USA Today called it “unfathomably terrible,” writing,

“When award-winning actresses give performances that would’ve gotten them fired from lesser shows, you’d think there’d be some kind of clever twist. Perhaps it’s all a dream? Perhaps it’s a prank?”

They even referenced the now-infamous thong suit, wondering aloud if the show takes place on a planet that worships The Thong Song. (Honestly, if that’s the lore, we’d still watch.)

Meanwhile, The Guardian didn’t mince words either, declaring, “Not even Glenn Close can save this Ryan Murphy disaster from its dismal plots, clueless characters, and the worst kissing scenes ever filmed.”

But here’s the thing: that’s exactly why people are obsessed with it.

The Internet Is Obsessed With “All’s Fair” (For All the Wrong Reasons)

While critics were busy clutching their pearls, Twitter (or, fine, “X”) was lighting up with pure glee. The gays were camped out, tweeting through every absurd scene like it was appointment television.

One fan declared: “Believe it or not, Kim K is not the worst part. Ryan Murphy has done it again. I’m sat.” Another added: “#AllsFair is for the girls and the gays — they’re giving us everything we asked for.”

Even funnier were the accidental defenders: “Someone said the fashion in All’s Fair isn’t realistic but y’all forgetting it’s a firm run by women representing women. Of course they’re slaying.”

And one user summed it up perfectly: “Critics realizing their bad reviews made people watch and love All’s Fair.”

It’s the oldest gay rule in the book: if it’s glamorous, chaotic, and a little bit unhinged — it’s art.

“All’s Fair” Is Becoming the Next Cult Classic

There’s something irresistibly magnetic about TV that knows it’s too much. All’s Fair isn’t trying to be subtle; it’s trying to be fabulous. The lighting is cinematic, the wardrobes are absurdly perfect, and the dialogue is so sharp it cuts straight through logic. It’s giving Scream Queens meets The Good Wife meets The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and somehow, it works.

Fans online are already predicting it’ll become a cult favorite. “It’s the cheesiest, campiest, most predictable yet addictive show ever,” one user wrote. “It’s scratching that Scream Queens itch and I need more immediately.”

Honestly, same.

Kim Kardashian and “All’s Fair” Are Winning Anyway

In a delicious twist, the show that critics tried to bury has become Hulu’s #1 series for three straight days. According to Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian is “so happy with how much the fans love the show.”

Because at the end of the day, bad press is still press — and Kim knows how to turn every headline into hype. With people hate-watching, love-watching, and meme-watching all at once, All’s Fair might actually end up being the most talked-about Ryan Murphy project since Glee.

Verdict: “All’s Fair” Is Trash TV Gold

Sure, All’s Fair might not win an Emmy anytime soon. But it doesn’t have to. It’s giving camp. It’s giving chaos. It’s giving “let’s all log onto Hulu, pour a martini, and yell at the screen together.”

In a world full of prestige dramas about sad men doing sad things, All’s Fair dares to be loud, shiny, and unapologetically unserious. It’s the kind of show you mock in group chats but secretly binge at 2 a.m.

So if you’re ready for wild courtroom fashion, questionable acting, and dialogue that sounds like it was written during a champagne brunch — All’s Fair might just be your new guilty pleasure.

Verdict: Guilty… of being iconic.