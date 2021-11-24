‘And Just Like That’-Could Miranda Be Coming Out Of The Closet?

Speculation is already very high that art may be imitating life when it comes to the fractured friendship of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall’s characters Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones on much-anticipated next chapter of Sex and the City, this December’s And Just Like That. Now, it looks like writers may be borrowing from the real life experiences of another of their lead actresses; could Cynthia Nixon’s character, the pragmatic attorney Miranda Hobbes, be coming out as a lesbian? Based on the rabid fan speculation, it is extremely possible.

In the trailer for the upcoming series, Miranda is seen two separate times with new character Dr. Nya Wallace (played by Karen Pittman, who looks to have a rainbow patch on her backpack? Additionally, Sara Ramirez (as non-binary stand up comedian/podcast host Che Diaz) is showcased heavily in the trailer, with several moments between she and Nixon that seem to lead viewers that they could be more than fleeting moments between new friends. Finally, recent filming of And Just Like That showed Nixon’s Miranda at what looks to be an LGBTQ rally in New York City’s Foley Square. Extras are shown holding signs supporting LGBTQ rights surrounded by rainbow flags, while Nixon is seen in the middle of the crowd and filming one on one with Ramirez at the event.

While Miranda does look to still be married to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) in the upcoming series, the possibility does remain that this wife and mother might be exploring her own sexuality. In real-life, Nixon began dating now-wife Christine Marinoni in 2004 after being married to her then-husband for fifteen years. Nixon (who told Attitude in 2020 “I could call myself a lesbian, gay, bisexual. But none of them seems really particularly right”) went on to say “Falling in love with my wife was one of the great delights and surprises of my life, but it didn’t seem like I became a whole new person, or like some door had been unlocked” she said.

This is not the first time the ladies of Sex and The City have dabbled on the sapphic side. Samantha (Kim Cattrall) dated artist Maria Diego Reyes (Sônia Braga) during Season 4, while Charlotte (Kristin Davis) meets a group of “power lesbians” and after enjoying time in “their world”, is accused of leading them on. Finally, in the legion of guest stars that dropped into Sex and the City during its six season run, Alanis Morisette’s appearance certainly stands out. During Season 3, Morisette plays “Dawn” a woman Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) ends up kissing during a spirited game of spin the bottle. At the time, Bradshaw was dating a bi-sexual man, which was a landmark topic at the time, as bisexuality was a topic rarely discussed on television at that time. As for Miranda, she did dabble in lesbian during Season 1, where she was set up with a female colleague, which subsequently has Miranda playing along with the pseudo-relationship for professional gains.

