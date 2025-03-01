Get Ready for André Lamoglia’s Steamy Transformation Into a Mafia Boss

From private school to the dangerous underworld of Rio, André Lamoglia is stepping up in a major way with his first post-Elite gig, and let’s just say, it’s got all the butch energy we didn’t know we needed.

For those of us who were lucky enough to witness Lamoglia’s steamy portrayal of Ivan in Elite, we know the man has the charm, the wit, and the abs that make every scene feel like an Instagram thirst trap. But hold onto your phones, because his next role is nothing short of legendary. Lamoglia has officially been tapped as the lead of Netflix’s new Brazilian drama Os Donos do Jogo (The Owners of the Game), and we’re already obsessed.

Netflix gave us a first look at Lamoglia’s transformation from the boy next door to the ultimate mafia kingpin—enter Prophet (yes, Prophet), a man whose ambitions are as big as his muscles. Described as a true strategist, Prophet is wrapped up in Rio de Janeiro’s underworld of illegal gambling, power plays, and… more guns. We’re talking about those guns. You know, the ones that have us questioning if Lamoglia was secretly moonlighting as a personal trainer during filming.

The best part? His character’s sexuality is still under wraps, but if his Instagram selfies on set are any indication, we already know he’s serving looks and absolutely unpacking the thirst for all the girls, gays, and theys alike. Those arms? Pure eye candy for the masses. If you’re not already following him, what are you even doing?

In the official Netflix post, the streaming giant made sure to remind us of Lamoglia’s iconic Elite past while teasing the transformation from rich kid to bad boy. “From Las Encinas to Rio de Janeiro!” the caption reads. Could this role be more perfect? A former pretty boy-turned-mafia boss is basically the fantasy of every queer fan who watched Elite and wished that Ivan had a little more edge to his character arc. And now, voilà, our wish is granted.

Lamoglia himself admits that he was “fascinated by the story” of Os Donos do Jogo, and frankly, who wouldn’t be? This series promises to dive deep into corruption, loyalty, and power—so expect plenty of gritty moments paired with Lamoglia’s already legendary on-screen charisma. “I was really looking forward to filming,” he said in an interview. And, judging by his excitement and how he’s serving killer poses on set, we’d say it was worth the wait.

But let’s talk about the real game changer here—aside from his acting chops, Lamoglia’s runway-ready look has not gone unnoticed. Before landing this role, he was already proving he could step into the world of high fashion, appearing in campaigns for Tanqueray, Bulgari, Prada, and Dior Beauty. If this man wasn’t a star before, he sure is now. Whether he’s turning heads in a tailored suit or flexing those muscles in a mafia drama, his face card never ever declines.

But here’s the real tea: Os Donos do Jogo may be packed with action and intrigue, but let’s be real, we’ll all be tuning in to catch every frame of André Lamoglia flaunting his newfound power, complexity, and of course—those abs.

No premiere date yet, but with a cast full of Brazilian heavyweights like Chico Díaz, Giullia Buscacio, and Juliana Paes, it’s safe to say this series will be worth the wait. In the meantime, we’ll just be here, hitting replay on those thirst-worthy behind-the-scenes photos.

Until then, André, keep doing the most. You’ve definitely earned our attention (and our heart emojis).

