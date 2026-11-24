For Andrew Akuruka, the traditional Nigerian wedding was once less a romantic milestone than an elaborate exercise in keeping up appearances.

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He had imagined marrying a lesbian woman while his male partner married another. The two couples would have families, maintain their respective secrets and give their relatives the kind of future they could proudly celebrate. Everyone would get the respectable family picture. The inconvenient truth would stay out of it.

“I once thought I could have the Nigerian wedding, the honour and the respect by hiding the part of me that was gay. My partner and I would each marry a lesbian woman. We would have families and keep our sexuality hidden. In my mind, I could still be a respectable son. I would not have failed my family.”

It is difficult not to notice how much work went into that imagined arrangement. Two marriages, four lives and an entire future dependent on nobody asking the wrong questions. All for the privilege of being considered a good son.

Akuruka eventually recognised what that version of respectability would have demanded of him. He wasn’t simply considering hiding his sexuality. He was preparing to make a lifelong commitment to a version of himself that other people could comfortably accept.

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Andrew Akuruka Is Taking the Nigerian Flag to Mr Gay World

Today, the British Nigerian, who grew up in South London, is representing Nigeria at Mr Gay World 2026. The international competition began on November 22, with delegates officially sashed on November 23.

The contrast with his former plans is difficult to miss. The man who once imagined having to conceal his sexuality to preserve his connection to his heritage is now carrying that heritage onto an international stage without pretending to be someone else.

Akuruka is also clear about what his representation means. He wasn’t born in Nigeria, and he doesn’t claim to speak for gay men living there. His connection to the country comes through his family and identity. Being part of the Nigerian diaspora, however, doesn’t mean he has to leave his sexuality behind when acknowledging where he comes from.

That distinction matters, especially when his participation has attracted hostility. Following the announcement, one commenter claimed it was illegal for him even to enter while representing Nigeria.

It’s the kind of reaction that exposes an uncomfortable expectation: that a gay man can claim his heritage, provided he doesn’t make anyone uncomfortable by being openly gay.

Akuruka’s presence challenges that expectation, although he isn’t suggesting that wearing a sash suddenly makes life easier for everyone watching from home.

Coming Out Is Not a Performance Requirement

There is a difference between showing someone that another life is possible and telling them they must live it publicly.

Akuruka recognises that distinction. A gay man watching him compete might find encouragement in seeing someone embrace both his sexuality and Nigerian identity. But that doesn’t mean the same man should feel obliged to come out to his family, particularly if doing so could put his safety at risk.

“Nobody owes the world disclosure. No man should have to risk his safety to make somebody else feel enlightened”

It’s an important qualification in a culture that can sometimes treat public visibility as the ultimate measure of courage. Coming out can be liberating, but it is not a universal obligation, and nobody should have to gamble with their security to become somebody else’s inspirational story.

Akuruka also raises the expectations placed on men and masculinity. Men are often taught that asking for help, admitting fear or showing vulnerability somehow diminishes them. For gay men, those expectations can become another reason to keep parts of themselves hidden.

A masculine presentation might help someone navigate the world more comfortably, but acceptance that depends on people never discovering you’re gay isn’t quite the same as being fully accepted.

The pressure can be particularly complicated for men of colour, who may be welcomed as representatives of diversity while remaining excluded from the conversations and decisions that matter.

For Akuruka, the possibility that a man watching from Nigeria, London or somewhere else might recognise himself in that combination of masculinity, sexuality and cultural belonging is meaningful. He wants people to understand that none of those things has to cancel out the others.

But he also refuses to turn his own visibility into a standard everyone else must meet.

A Respectable Son Doesn’t Have to Live a Lie

Perhaps the most revealing part of Akuruka’s story is that the future he once imagined wasn’t necessarily about rejecting his Nigerian identity. He wanted the wedding, the family, the respect and the feeling that he had made his loved ones proud.

Those desires haven’t suddenly become meaningless. What has changed is his understanding of what he should have to sacrifice to achieve them.

A family celebration built around a secret might have looked respectable from the outside, but it would have required an extraordinary amount of dishonesty from everyone involved. And a son shouldn’t have to manufacture an entire alternative life to prove he deserves his family’s love.

Representing Nigeria at Mr Gay World won’t resolve the legal, cultural or personal challenges facing gay men connected to the country. It won’t guarantee acceptance for someone who is still afraid to come out. Akuruka knows that visibility has limits.

But he can at least demonstrate that loving where you come from doesn’t require pretending to be someone you’re not.

He once thought he needed a marriage to hide behind. Now, he has a flag to stand beneath, and he doesn’t have to leave himself out of the picture.

Source: Attitude and MrGayWorld