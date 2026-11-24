Netflix’s The Body has apparently managed to summon more than just supernatural trouble. A group of Catholic schoolgirls, a questionable ritual and a little religious horror have sent more than 110,000 people reaching for a petition demanding its cancellation. But the outrage surrounding the series is missing an interesting part of the story: underneath all the Satanic imagery and religious controversy is a coming-of-age drama with a sapphic love story at its centre.

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The eight-episode series arrived on Netflix on November 11, bringing together teenage sexuality, Catholic imagery, supernatural visions and the sort of questionable decisions that make horror characters wonder why they didn’t simply stay home.

Conservative advocacy group CitizenGO has been leading the charge, calling on Netflix Chief Content Officer Peter Rice to pull the series. Its petition had collected more than 110,000 signatures by November 18, accusing the streamer of “defiling the faith of millions of Christian families”.

In a letter addressed to Rice, campaigners wrote: “In a few days, Netflix will send something into Christian homes that no parent would ever invite in… On November 11, Netflix releases all eight episodes of The Body worldwide. It features Christian schoolgirls, a dark initiation ritual, the Devil and ‘prophetic visions.’”

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The campaign also takes issue with the show’s treatment of prayer, claiming it could influence young Christian viewers. “You spend years teaching your daughter to pray. Netflix wants to teach her that prayer leads to the Devil.”

It additionally objects to Netflix’s promotional slogan, “pray hard and sin even harder”.

They pray hard and sin harder. Watch The Body, out now, only on Netflix. https://t.co/UHYCACqUm7 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 15, 2026

But while the campaign is busy condemning the show’s religious imagery, there’s another storyline that deserves considerably more attention.

The Body Has More Than Religious Horror on Its Mind

Set in a Catholic high school during Halloween 2004, The Body follows a group of girls whose dance-team initiation takes a sinister turn after they perform a mock Satanic ritual, jokingly offering one of their classmates, Grace Franklin (Sofia Wylie), as a virgin sacrifice.

When Grace falls into a coma, the other students begin experiencing seemingly prophetic visions. What follows is a mixture of religious anxiety, supernatural horror and growing hysteria throughout the school.

However, the series isn’t simply interested in shocking viewers with religious imagery. Its creator, Quinn Shephard, has been particularly interested in exploring the complicated relationship between faith, sexuality and institutional expectations.

The Body (2026) https://t.co/NWgNe0NL8N — 𝐬𝐀ꪀ𝐝𝐲 (@imDarkRanger) November 16, 2026

Speaking to Variety, Shephard explained that the series deliberately leaves room for different interpretations of belief.

“The show is meant to mimic faith, so there’s people who believe, there’s people who don’t and there’s people in the middle, like me, who are like, ‘I don’t know.’”

That’s a rather more complicated creative approach than simply setting out to offend religious audiences.

Quinn Shephard’s Queer Coming-of-Age Story Is Worth Discussing

For LGBTQ+ viewers, perhaps the most compelling part of The Body is its sapphic storyline involving Anya (Kristina Bogic) and Elise (Sara Boustany), two best friends whose relationship develops into something considerably more complicated.

Their feelings for each other exist alongside the show’s wider themes of religious expectations, shame, desire and repression. It’s not exactly an unfamiliar conflict for queer viewers who have experienced the difficulty of reconciling personal identity with the expectations of religious environments.

Shephard has been open about the connection between those experiences and the show’s horror elements.

Speaking to Variety, she described the creative team as “very faith positive but system critical”.

“I always related to religious horror in a way that I didn’t fully understand, these themes of shame and passion and ecstasy,” she said. “And as I got older and started working on this show, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s the perfect metaphor for a queer girl’s coming-of age – worshipful experiences that give meaning to your life, and then deep repression.”

Shephard has also spoken about her own spiritual curiosity, explaining that she has “never been an atheist”.

Interestingly, working on The Body has “weirdly healed” her relationship with faith, allowing her to have more meaningful conversations about religion with the more religious members of her family.

That’s a particularly interesting perspective for a series facing accusations of attacking Christianity. Rather than dismissing faith altogether, The Body explores how belief, sexuality and institutional expectations can collide during adolescence.

And considering how much queer storytelling still revolves around characters struggling to understand where they belong, that exploration deserves more than a passing mention.

Netflix’s The Body Is Doing Just Fine Despite the Backlash

If CitizenGO hoped the controversy would convince Netflix to reconsider the series, the viewing figures aren’t exactly making a compelling case for cancellation.

According to Netflix’s official weekly Top 10 report published November 17, The Body debuted at No. 3 on the English-language TV chart, collecting 5.1 million views during its opening week.

The Body is a period piece. https://t.co/q9p2c62tCO — Netflix (@netflix) November 18, 2026

The series also has an impressive Rotten Tomatoes reception, with an 89% critics’ score and a 97% audience score at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the CitizenGO petition has surpassed 110,000 signatures, with campaigners continuing to demand that Netflix remove the show.

There’s no indication that the streamer intends to do so.

And honestly, a cancellation petition might be the most effective advertisement a controversial horror series could ask for. People who had never heard of The Body now have a reason to look it up, while LGBTQ+ viewers have another reason to be interested beyond the supernatural scares.

Behind the scenes of ‘THE BODY.’ Now streaming on Netflix. https://t.co/0LSxUGIn8m — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 14, 2026

And honestly, if the goal was to convince people not to watch The Body, the campaign might want to reconsider its strategy. A Catholic school, a Satanic ritual, a mysterious coma, prophetic visions and a sapphic romance caught somewhere between desire and religious repression? That’s quite a viewing checklist.

The more the cancellation campaign insists that Netflix should pull the series, the more intriguing it sounds. Add Quinn Shephard’s exploration of queer identity and complicated relationships with faith, and suddenly this is much more than another supernatural teen drama.

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We don’t know about anyone else, but we’re certainly not asking Netflix to cancel The Body. We’re asking why we haven’t watched all eight episodes yet. If the Devil is involved, the girls are falling in love and the religious authorities are furious, consider our weekend plans sorted.

Source: The Independent