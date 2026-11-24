Before Joseph Zada steps into the arena as a younger Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, let’s take a moment to appreciate the actor’s very gay television past. Because while mainstream audiences are getting ready to discover Australia’s latest rising star, the gays have already had their Joseph Zada moment, and we’re not about to forget it!

Before Haymitch, There Was Charlie Roth

For LGBTQ+ viewers, Zada is perhaps best remembered as Charlie Roth in the Australian queer drama Invisible Boys. Based on Holden Sheppard’s novel of the same name, the series follows four young gay men navigating their identities, relationships, and complicated lives in Geraldton, a coastal town in Western Australia.

Zada plays Charlie, a quiet, punk-loving teenager whose carefully guarded private life is thrown into chaos when his secret hookup with a married man is exposed on social media. Suddenly, the closet door isn’t just open; it’s been practically ripped off its hinges!

The fallout affects Charlie and the three other young men at the heart of the story, each dealing with the pressures of growing up gay in a community where being openly queer isn’t always easy.

it’s funny when people are like “joseph zada/haymitch is a boy kisser?!” when these were literally his first 2 main roles + there was once a time where he was known for only playing gay characters 😭😭 this is your sign to go watch invisible boys & we were liars IMMEDIATELY https://t.co/U3PJwmqXQP — jas 🏹 (@zadafilms) November 22, 2026

And no, Invisible Boys isn’t just another coming-of-age story filled with awkward crushes and emotional identity crises. The series embraces the messiness of queer adolescence, including desire, intimacy, heartbreak, and the search for acceptance. It also doesn’t shy away from steamy scenes, giving its characters a physical and emotional reality that queer viewers don’t always get to see on screen.

RELATED: Check Out the Sizzling Queer Drama of Invisible Boys

From Geraldton to the World of We Were Liars

Zada also expanded his television résumé with We Were Liars, Prime Video’s adaptation of E. Lockhart’s bestselling novel. He portrays Johnny Sinclair Dennis, Cadence’s cousin and one of the wealthy Sinclair family’s younger members.

The series marked another major step in Zada’s career, introducing him to a wider international audience. Johnny’s interactions with other characters, particularly Blake, have also sparked conversations among viewers about his sexuality and romantic dynamics.

While those interpretations belong to the audience rather than confirmed character details, it certainly hasn’t stopped fans from paying attention!

Now, Meet Young Haymitch

Of course, Zada is preparing for an even bigger spotlight as Haymitch Abernathy in Sunrise on the Reaping, the upcoming Hunger Games prequel exploring the 50th Hunger Games.

Taking on a younger version of a character famously played by Woody Harrelson is no small assignment. But between his emotionally layered performance in Invisible Boys and his growing list of screen credits, Zada has already shown that he can bring plenty of personality to a role.

The gays may have known him first, but it looks like the rest of the world is about to catch up. And honestly? We’re happy to share!