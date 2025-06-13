Andrew Scott Brings Gay Longing and Chaos to Netflix’s ‘Too Much’

Andrew Scott is back to whisper sweet nothings into our serotonin-deprived hearts—and this time, he’s doing it in Too Much, Netflix’s upcoming chaotic rom-com series that looks like a fever dream on both sides of the Atlantic.

Forget Lena Dunham. Yes, she created it. Yes, there’s a stacked cast. But let’s be honest: we saw Andrew Scott’s name and immediately cleared our schedules, reorganized our emotional baggage, and possibly shaved our legs. For what? We’re not entirely sure yet. But it feels important.

In Too Much, Scott appears alongside Megan Stalter as Jessica, a messy New Yorker who moves to London to recover from heartbreak and, predictably, finds new and improved heartbreak—this time with an accent. While Stalter spirals, Andrew Scott glides in like a finely aged bottle of emotional wine: broody, self-aware, and probably carrying a monologue that’ll leave at least three of us crying in a Pret A Manger.

The trailer is full of manic London energy: Jessica lands in a flat that makes student housing look like a spa, declares “I’m in hell,” and still somehow manages to stumble into emotionally reckless romance with Will Sharpe’s Felix—described as “a walking series of red flags.” (So… gay rights.)

Scott’s exact role is still under wraps, but based on his track record—Fleabag, All of Us Strangers, His Dark Materials, and every gay man’s daydream since 2019—we’re expecting emotionally intelligent chaos. He doesn’t just play characters; he inhabits heartbreak with the kind of nuance that makes you text your therapist and your ex. Sometimes simultaneously.

Which brings us to why Andrew Scott matters so deeply to queer audiences.

Yes, he’s openly gay. But more than that, Scott has become a kind of emotional North Star for the LGBTQ+ community. Whether he’s giving a gut-wrenching performance in All of Us Strangers or playing a character so emotionally repressed it becomes erotic (Fleabag, we’re looking at you), he doesn’t just represent queerness—he humanizes it. His characters are flawed, gorgeous, lonely, complicated. Not sidekicks. Not stereotypes. Just deeply real.

And the styling? Please. We’ve reached peak “devastatingly hot man in oversized trench coat and complicated feelings” era. No one wears emotional repression quite like Andrew Scott. No one makes longing look that chic.

Also appearing are queer icons in their own right—Jennifer Saunders, Rita Ora, and Naomi Watts, to name a few—but Scott is the one who gives Too Much its true emotional center: charming dysfunction with a side of sexual ambiguity. The kind of role that makes the gay group chat light up like a disco ball.

We don’t know yet if his character will kiss anyone, cry in the rain, or dramatically throw a wine glass across a Notting Hill flat. But we do know this: Andrew Scott in a romantic comedy is the kind of cultural event that makes it very hard to focus on anything else. Like taxes. Or emotional maturity.

Netflix hasn’t dropped a release date, but when it does, expect the group streams, the TikTok edits, the candlelit rewatches. Because when Andrew Scott appears on screen, the gays don’t just watch—we feel.

And yes, we will be unwell about it. As God intended.