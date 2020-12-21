Andy Cohen Reveals He’s Joined The Mile High Club: Watch

Andy Cohen is used to prodding his Watch What Happens Live guests for juicy information however he was the one who spilled some tea on a recent episode that centered on him getting freaky while flying the friendly skies.

The 52-year-old was chatting it up with guests Kaley Cuoco and Anderson Cooper on Thursday night’s show. At one point he asked them a fan question related to her new series The Flight Attendant: “Have either of you ever joined the mile high club?”

Andy confessed to being part of it before the talented actress & CNN mainstay could answer. “I’m in it… are you guys?”, he said to a confused Kaley and an interested Anderson.

“What? How?!”, she asked to which the father-of-one replied with, “On a commercial flight to France…”

The conversation continued as follows:

Anderson: “In a bathroom?”

Andy: “Just don’t worry about it.”

Anderson: “Can you say whether it was with a flight attendant?”

Andy: “Good question, and ties in with Kaley’s show… no, it was not with a flight attendant.”

A variety of famous people have had their fare share of fun in the mile high club over the years. Ellen DeGeneres confessed to partaking in this unique experience during a round of “Never Have I Ever” on her talk show. Porn star Austin Wolf (pictured above) made headline news outside of his industry when he recorded himself boinking a flight attendant while they were up in the air in 2018.

Anderson and Andy’s 2020 included a bunch of cute and sexy moments. The former’s son Wyatt was named People Magazine’s Cutest Baby Alive. It’s something that the Bravolebrity’s baby boy Benjamin was crowned one year earlier.

There was also the smoking hot Instagram photos that Andy posted of Anderson behind his back over the summer that left millions speechless.

Fans of them will get to see their BFF antics take place once again when they host CNN’s New Year’s Eve special although it will look much different this time around thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.