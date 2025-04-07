Andy Cohen Faces Fury After Controversial WWHL with Gay Adult Star

If anyone knows how to stir the pot, it’s Andy Cohen. But this time, the Bravo kingpin might’ve pushed the simmering pot a little too far — and now the fallout is giving network insiders a serious case of the vapors. In a move that’s raising eyebrows and sending shockwaves through the industry, Cohen invited gay adult film star Rhyheim Shabazz to make a memorable appearance on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL), and the resulting chaos has left even the bravest Bravo execs clutching their pearls.

The Bravo mainstay’s cheeky, boundary-pushing style is one of the reasons his late-night show is such a staple of the network. But this? This was a different level. According to one senior Bravo executive, Shabazz’s candid talk about his adult film career pushed things well beyond the normal WWHL raunchiness. “They’re livid,” said the source, adding, “This is not the direction we want the show moving in — it’s reckless.” In other words, things went from fun and flirty to just… a lot.

But let’s not forget that Andy Cohen is the golden goose of Bravo. He’s built Watch What Happens Live into an institution, and while some might call his latest stunt reckless, others are standing by their fearless leader. “He’s the golden goose,” one high-level executive admitted, fully aware that Cohen’s position is too untouchable for a simple reprimand. “He books who he wants — and Bravo wouldn’t dare stop him.”

Still, that hasn’t stopped social media from exploding in both praise and concern following the episode. Shabazz’s open discussion about the adult film industry made some fans cheer while others recoiled. Was this late-night talk show entertainment? Or was it a bit much for late-night basic cable? As one producer put it, “Sure, it’s mostly jokes and sass, but now it’s starting to feel more like shock value than smart entertainment.”

Behind the scenes, this appearance has many at Bravo wondering if they’re in uncharted territory. For years, Cohen has enjoyed a near-monopoly over creative decisions at the network, with an aura of power that’s nothing short of legendary. One staffer pointed out the obvious: “He knows how much power he holds. And that makes it hard for anyone to say no.” With that kind of influence, it’s no wonder Cohen has operated as the unsung ruler of Bravo’s late-night landscape, dictating its direction with the ease of someone who knows they can never be dethroned.

But as Watch What Happens Live dances on the line between late-night fun and prime-time controversy, this latest booking has some wondering if it’s time for a conversation about boundaries. A few Bravo executives are quietly urging producers to pump the brakes on future guest selections, lest the brand risk alienating both its core fans and the more conservative viewers.

And what does Cohen think about all this? As of now, he’s silent. But if history has taught us anything, he’ll keep his signature grin, his flair for the dramatic, and most importantly — his finger firmly on the pulse of whatever gets people talking. And from where we’re sitting, nothing makes people talk more than a little shock with their sass.

In the end, Bravo will have to decide whether they’re in the business of taking risks or playing it safe. And Andy Cohen? He’ll keep doing what he does best: making sure the cameras are always rolling, no matter what it costs.

Source: Brigada