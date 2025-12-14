Andy Lee & The Elephant + Russell Tovey + More Eye Candy

| By

Tovey

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Russell Tovey, who was dressed to the nines in Milan.

Andy Lee met an elephant (click to play):

Andy Lee met an elephant

Lucho and his friend were all smiles at the beach.

Lucho

Pierre Vuala celebrated his 36th trip around the sun:

Pierre

DWTS pros Derek Hough and Mark Ballas threw down a tango (click to play):

Tango

Chris Salvatore settled down with a bowl of berries:

ChrisS

Gustavo pondered the man in the mirror:

GustavoC

Thai’s Thanksgiving camera man got distracted (click to play):

Thai 1

Kevin McDonald was one with the sunset:

KevinMc

Dylan can seriously skip a rope – like watching a Clydesdale do the balance beam:

DylanSkips

Gymnast Heath Thorpe tested the water:

Heath
Caleb Channing made a hat:

Caleb

Kevin Davis worked it out at home:

KevinD

Jesus Marcano took stock of the situation:

Jesus

Sam Cushing said thank you:

SamC

Dani Garrido can slide down our chimney anytime:

DaniG

Antony Tran was looking cute all over December:

Antony

Gustavo Naspolini is loving life in LA:

naspolini

George Armstrong got it done:

George

