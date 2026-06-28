Ann Northrup Leaving Gay USA After 30 Years of Groundbreaking Work

After three decades as one of the most respected voices in LGBTQ+ media, Ann Northrop is leaving Gay USA, marking the end of an extraordinary chapter in community journalism. The announcement has prompted an outpouring of appreciation from viewers, activists, and fellow journalists who have followed her work over the years.

For 30 years, Ann has been one of the most fearless, consistent, and trusted voices in LGBTQ+ journalism. Long before LGBTQ+ stories received regular attention from mainstream media, Ann was covering the issues that mattered most to the community. She reported on stories others overlooked, challenged powerful institutions, and ensured LGBTQ+ voices were heard.

Through some of the most significant moments in modern LGBTQ+ history—from the AIDS crisis to marriage equality and beyond—Ann remained a steady, reliable presence. Her reporting informed viewers, held leaders accountable, and documented both the victories and setbacks that shaped the movement.

What made Ann’s work so remarkable was not just her journalism but her commitment. Week after week, year after year, she showed up prepared, informed, and ready to tell the stories that needed to be told. Her reporting educated, empowered, and inspired countless people across the country.

Gay USA became much more than a news program. It evolved into an important historical record of LGBTQ+ life, politics, and culture. Thanks in large part to Ann’s dedication, future generations will have a detailed archive documenting decades of change, progress, and activism.

Colleagues often praise her tireless work ethic, sharp analysis, and unwavering commitment to truth. Viewers know her as someone who never backed down from difficult conversations and never lost sight of the human stories behind the headlines.

Thirty years in journalism is a remarkable achievement. Thirty years spent covering LGBTQ+ issues with Ann Northrop’s consistency, courage, and passion is even more extraordinary.

As she steps away from Gay USA, Ann leaves behind a lasting legacy. Her work helped shape public understanding, strengthen community connections, and preserve history as it happened.

On a personal note: I’ve had the pleasure of co-hosting Gay USA with Ann many times over the years, and I can honestly say she is everything you hope she would be. She is a total professional—smart, prepared, fearless, and always focused on getting the story right. But beyond her impressive journalism credentials, Ann is simply a delight to be around. She’s funny, sharp, endlessly curious, and effortlessly cool.

Every time we worked together, I came away admiring her even more. She has that rare ability to make everyone around her feel welcome while never compromising her standards. She’s a journalist’s journalist, but she’s also the kind of person you want to sit next to at dinner and talk with for hours.

I admire Ann tremendously and, quite frankly, I’ve spent years wanting to be her best friend. She’s one of the coolest people I know. The LGBTQ+ community is lucky to have had her voice for the past 30 years, and those of us who have had the chance to work alongside her are even luckier.

Congratulations, Ann Northrop, on 30 years of exceptional journalism and public service. Thank you for the reporting, the advocacy, the dedication, and the countless hours of hard work. Your impact will be felt for generations to come.

Rob’s latest exclusives and insider reporting can be found at robshuter.substack.com

His novel, It Started With A Whisper, is now available for pre-order. The book follows four ambitious entertainment insiders who land coveted jobs on a struggling D-list cable morning show built entirely around celebrity gossip. Hired to expose the secrets of the famous, they soon discover the real story is inside the studio — because each of them is hiding something explosive. In a world where “today’s gossip is tomorrow’s news,” the biggest scandal may be their own.