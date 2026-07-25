Big Brother, Boredom, and Bulges: Throwback to BB21

As Season 28 becomes the show’s biggest hit in years, fans are revisiting one of Big Brother’s most eyebrow raising moments and wondering whether life inside the house simply does something to people.

Big Brother has given us a lot over the past 28 seasons.

Strategic masterminds. Explosive arguments. Questionable alliances. Host Julie Chen Moonves reminding us to “expect the unexpected.”

And, occasionally, enough sexual tension to power a small city.

is this the first gay kiss in bb #bb28 pic.twitter.com/hfPYLclvQ7 — eugenia cooney canes mukbang (@voltacura) July 17, 2026

With Season 28 enjoying its biggest ratings success in years, fans are spending more time than ever discussing life inside television’s most famous fishbowl. According to CBS, the latest season has generated more than 8 million views across social platforms and its highest levels of engagement since 2020. Apparently, America still loves watching strangers slowly lose their minds while sharing one bathroom.

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The Big Brother Effect

This season’s “Time Trip” twist has only added to the excitement, bringing reality TV veterans like Angela Murray, Rick Devens, Rachel Reilly, and Dee Valladares into the mix alongside a fresh batch of houseguests.

But while viewers are tuning in for strategy, many are staying for the chemistry.

Enter Jason and Barrett.

The pair’s growing friendship has inspired a wave of online shipping, with longtime fans revisiting one of the more infamous moments in Big Brother history: Nick Maccarone and Tommy Bracco’s unforgettable footsie incident from Season 21.

If you’ve somehow missed this particular chapter of reality television lore, congratulations on your peaceful existence.

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Footsies Seen Around the Internet

During Season 21, cameras caught Maccarone and Bracco getting unusually playful while lounging around the house. At one point, Maccarone appeared to use his foot to tease Bracco through his shorts while the two laughed together.

Was it flirting? Was it boredom? Was it the inevitable result of being trapped inside a house with no internet, no phones, and approximately 900 cameras? The answer remains delightfully unclear.

Adding to the (hazy) confusion, fans also noted Maccarone’s notably touchy interactions with fellow houseguest Jack Matthews in the season, turning the entire thing into a “you had to be there” moment for longtime viewers.

Of course, Season 21 would later become known for far more serious reasons. Several members of the Gr8ful alliance faced criticism over their treatment of minority contestants, and both Maccarone and Bracco were later linked to a controversial group chat that resurfaced in 2021.

Boredom Is a Powerful Thing

As Season 28 continues its ratings victory lap, fans remain hopeful that Jason and Barrett might accidentally recreate a little Big Brother history.

After all, when you lock attractive people in a house for three months with no phones, no internet, and nothing but protein powder and paranoia, strange things tend to happen.

The real twist of Big Brother may not be the Time Trip.

It may be realizing that boredom is the strongest aphrodisiac of all.