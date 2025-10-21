When we talk about coming-out stories that pack a punch (literally), Anthony Bowens is in a league of his own — spandex, swagger, and all. The professional wrestler didn’t just come out quietly over coffee or in a heart-to-heart with friends. Oh no, Bowens chose a stage grander than most of us could ever imagine: a wrestling arena packed with thousands of roaring fans. It was definitely unforgettable.

Advertisement

RELATED: When Wrestling Fans Chanted ‘He’s Gay!’ and Made LGBTQ+ History

Back in June 2023, Bowens — already a fan favorite in All Elite Wrestling — gave the LGBTQ+ community one of the most iconic “mic drop” moments in wrestling history. Dressed in his pink-and-white gear, he bantered with fellow wrestler Harley Cameron, who seemed to be flirting up a storm. Then, with the confidence of a man who knows exactly who he is, Bowens delivered the line that would echo through the arena:

“I don’t know if you can see my gear here, lady — I’m gay.”

Advertisement

Cue the crowd. Thousands of fans erupted into cheers, chanting “HE’S GAY! HE’S GAY!” — and not as an insult, but as an anthem. For a sport once defined by hyper-masculinity and outdated stereotypes, this was a moment that flipped the narrative — literally and figuratively — on its head.

Source: @bowens_official | Anthony Bowens with partner of 9 years Michael Pavano

Advertisement

Bowens later took to X (formerly Twitter) to reflect on the moment:

“If ya told me years ago, I’d have an arena chanting HE’S GAY at me in the most POSITIVE of ways, I’d say you’re crazy. It’s pretty cool to see how far we’ve come. Still more work to do. Happy Pride.”

Source: @bowens_official | Anthony Bowens with partner of 9 years Michael Pavano

Advertisement

That last sentence says it all. Representation isn’t just about being visible — it’s about being visible in spaces where you weren’t supposed to belong. And Bowens, with his unapologetic authenticity and his electric smile, showed millions that strength and softness, grit and glitter, can exist in the same ring.

ANTHONY BOWENS IS BACK AND HE LOOKS LIKE A STAR THE PRIDE OF PRO WRESTLING!#AEWDynasty pic.twitter.com/xSO70sQhQe — Peps🪭 (@Peps_Wrestling) April 6, 2025

In interviews since, Bowens has credited two people who helped him embrace that authenticity: fellow wrestlers Sonny Kiss and Nyla Rose, both trailblazing LGBTQ+ figures in wrestling. “They were walking around not worrying about anything — judgment-free, living their lives like everything should be,” he told Jimmy V3. “It’s a great environment to work in.”

Advertisement

And that’s what makes Bowens so special — he’s not just a wrestler; he’s a reminder that being yourself can be your greatest victory. Yes, there will always be critics, haters, and the occasional troll hiding behind a screen. But as Bowens continues to show up, speak out, and shine, he’s proving that pride isn’t just for parades — it’s for every moment you refuse to shrink.

Source: @bowens_official | Anthony Bowens with partner of 9 years Michael Pavano

Advertisement

So maybe this is your sign. Whether you’re stepping into your own version of a ring — a classroom, an office, a dinner table — take a page from Bowens’ playbook. Be loud. Be proud. Be fearless. Because somewhere out there, someone’s watching you live your truth and realizing they can do the same.

Anthony Bowens didn’t just come out — he came through, proving that courage can be contagious, even in the unlikeliest of places.

What do you think of Anthony Bowen’s career, his presence in wrestling? Do you think that he will inspire more wrestlers to come out?