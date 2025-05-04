When we talk about coming out stories that pack a punch (literally), Anthony Bowens is in a league of his own — spandex, swagger, and all. The professional wrestler didn’t just come out quietly over coffee or in a heart-to-heart with friends. Oh no, Bowens chose a stage grander than most of us could ever imagine: a wrestling arena packed with thousands of roaring fans. And honey, it was fabulous.

If ya told me years ago, I’d have an arena chanting HE’S GAY at me in the most POSITIVE of ways, I’d say you’re crazy. It’s pretty cool to see how far we’ve come. Still more work to do. Happy Pride #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/CgBM8QJWWn — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) June 24, 2023

Flashback to June 2023, when Bowens — already a fan favorite known for his charm, athleticism, and flawless pink-and-white ring gear — delivered the moment that would become iconic. During a playful segment with fellow wrestler Harley Cameron, Bowens cheekily quipped, “It’s pretty clear that you’re into me.” Then, with a grin and a flick toward his gear, he added the mic-drop moment:

“I don’t know if you can see my gear here, lady — I’m gay.”

Simple. Playful. Perfectly Bowens.

Photo Credit: @bowens_official

Reflecting on the moment with Pink News, Bowens revealed,

“I didn’t want it to be serious. I wanted it to be light-hearted and it to be just the right segment.”

And it absolutely was. What happened next was something even Bowens didn’t expect. The crowd didn’t just accept it — they erupted into a chorus of “HE’S GAY! HE’S GAY!” chanted in the most positive way you can imagine.

Photo Credit: @bowens_official

To Bowens, the reaction was pure magic.

“To have an entire arena standing up, going nuts and chanting ‘he’s gay’ was incredible. It was a fun thing to do. Everyone in the building was enjoying it and it’s a moment people still bring up.”

anthony bowens for savage x fenty pride collection pic.twitter.com/CogezErBbP — (@ungodlyrollins) May 23, 2023

Bowens later wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“If ya told me years ago, I’d have an arena chanting HE’S GAY at me in the most POSITIVE of ways, I’d say you’re crazy. It’s pretty cool to see how far we’ve come. Still more work to do. Happy Pride.”

Today, Anthony Bowens stands tall (and fabulously muscular) as a trailblazer in sports entertainment. His message? Be you, be bold, and maybe throw in a suplex while you’re at it.

