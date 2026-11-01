AO3 Might Go Dark for a Month, and Queer Fandom Is NOT Okay

AO3 (Archive of Our Own) is where the internet’s most dedicated fans go to read about their favorite fictional characters falling in love, getting into questionable situations, or doing things the original writers would probably never put in the script.

And if you’re a regular visitor, you might want to find something else to do for the next few weeks.

Archive of Our Own (AO3), one of the internet’s biggest fanfiction platforms, could remain offline for up to a month after its team discovered a security incident that may have involved an attempt to steal its user database.

RELATED: America Banned Nearly 12,000 Books. Queer Stories Must’ve Hit a Nerve.

The nonprofit, volunteer-run website went down for maintenance on Thursday, October 29. What initially appeared to be routine maintenance soon turned into a much bigger concern when the organization revealed it was investigating a potential security breach.

According to its latest update on October 30, restoring the service is expected to take around two weeks, although the process could stretch to four weeks. The team is also exploring the possibility of bringing the website back sooner with limited functionality.

In other words, this isn’t just a matter of refreshing the page until your favorite fic loads. AO3 readers may need to exercise a little patience.

What Is AO3, and Why Is Everyone Freaking Out?

For anyone outside the fanfiction rabbit hole, AO3 is short for Archive of Our Own, a nonprofit website where fans write, publish, read, and share stories inspired by existing fictional characters and universes.

Think of it as a massive library where the fans are the authors, the readers decide what deserves a bookmark, and absolutely nobody is stopping you from finding a 100,000-word romance between two characters who barely exchanged three sentences in the original show.

The platform is run by the Organization for Transformative Works (OTW), a nonprofit established by fans to preserve fan-created works and protect fan culture. AO3 is free to use, relies on donations, and does not run advertisements.

Its appeal goes beyond simply giving fans somewhere to publish their stories. AO3 has become a major part of fandom culture, particularly for people who enjoy shipping characters, exploring alternative storylines, and finding representation that mainstream television and film don’t always provide.

For LGBTQ+ readers, that can mean finding the queer romances, complicated relationships, and happily-ever-afters that their favorite shows never delivered. Sometimes the writers of a television series leave viewers with a disappointing ending, and fanfiction writers take matters into their own hands.

And let’s be honest: some of the internet’s most committed romantic investigators have probably spent more time reading about their favorite fictional couples than watching the actual shows.

So when AO3 disappears, it’s not simply a website going offline. It’s an entire reading habit, creative outlet, and fandom hangout suddenly becoming inaccessible.

Is Your Fanfiction Safe?

Here’s where things get a little more serious. In its October 30 announcement, OTW confirmed that it had detected evidence of a security incident and was still investigating what happened.

The organization emphasized that no AO3 data has been deleted. That means users’ published works, bookmarks, kudos, and other content remain safe. However, the possibility of account information being compromised has not been ruled out.

According to OTW, the user database contains information that may include usernames, email addresses, IP addresses, and hashed passwords. Although the organization says it uses industry-standard password-storage techniques, it cannot completely rule out the possibility that the database was stolen.

The good news is that AO3 does not collect users’ real names, and donor information is stored separately from the website’s user database. OTW says donor information has not been exposed.

Still, users are being advised to change passwords on other websites if they’ve reused their AO3 password elsewhere.

So, if you’ve been using the same password for AO3, your email, and that shopping account you haven’t touched since 2019, this might be a good time to reconsider that arrangement.

When Will AO3 Come Back?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an exact return date yet.

OTW estimates that restoring AO3 will take approximately two weeks, but the process could take as long as four weeks. The organization is also hoping to restore some access sooner, potentially in a degraded state.

That could mean certain features won’t work or that the website will initially be available in read-only mode. Even then, temporary shutdowns may still happen while recovery work continues.

For now, the organization is asking users to follow its official communication channels for updates rather than flooding volunteers with individual inquiries.

The latest announcements can be found on the official AO3 status page.

Until then, fanfiction readers might have to revisit their downloaded stories, explore other reading material, or finally tackle that enormous list of books they’ve been promising to finish.

Of course, none of that guarantees they’ll find the exact same chemistry as their favorite fictional couple. AO3 might be offline, but the shipping must go on.