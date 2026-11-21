Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) has never exactly been shy about making his body a canvas. With tattoos covering much of his skin, the musician has built quite a visual identity around his love of ink. So when he decided to lecture someone else about how a tattoo should be earned, you might have expected a spirited debate about pain tolerance. Instead, he reached for a homophobic insult.

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The 36-year-old musician, also known as MGK, is facing backlash over a tweet targeting a young boy who underwent an intense tattoo procedure involving anaesthesia.

Reacting to a video of the procedure, MGK wrote: “You didn’t earn that ink got put to sleep and wore a diaper for a tattoo, i hope you sh*t yourself you f*cking fairy.”

His apparent objection was that the boy had avoided the pain traditionally associated with getting tattooed. But rather than keep his criticism focused on the procedure, MGK threw in a slur historically used against gay men.

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Why MGK’s ‘Fairy’ Insult Is Offensive

The insult carries a history that goes well beyond a playground taunt. The Gaygency’s LGBTQ+ glossary traces the use of “fairy” as a derogatory term for effeminate gay men to the late 19th century, noting that it was also used as a form of self-identification in some circles.

The Encyclopedia of Gay Histories and Cultures also documents the word’s historical association with gay men and its use in mocking those who challenged conventional expectations of masculinity.

Although some LGBTQ+ groups have reclaimed the word, using it to demean someone carries a very different meaning.

And that’s where MGK’s tattoo commentary takes an unfortunate turn. He could have questioned the decision to undergo a procedure under anaesthesia, argued that tattoos should come with a little discomfort, or simply kept scrolling. Instead, he made an entirely different statement about himself.

Nobody needs to pass a pain threshold to qualify for a tattoo. And apparently, nobody needs a full-body collection of ink to qualify as a tattoo critic, either.

MGK may have wanted to defend the old-school idea that getting tattooed should hurt. Unfortunately, the most painful part of this particular exchange is what he chose to say.