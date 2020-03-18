Are LGBTQ People Better At Sex? Ezra Miller Says So!

Ezra Miller wants the world to know one thing. LGBTQ people are simply great at sex.

The Fantastic Beasts and DCEU star shared this hot take in a recent interview with British GQ. In that talk, Miller, who identifies as queer and gender nonbinary, first started with a history lesson about LGBTQ existence on Earth.

“The idea of the LGBTQIA plus plus plus ad infinitum community are not new,’ Miller says, growing animated as they speak. ‘These conceptions of gender roles – that’s what’s new.’ It’s an interesting theory, the idea that queerness in historical terms precluded the oppression of it. Miller presses on: In Hawaii, there is a word, Mā hū, which almost [translates as] ‘that which is becoming.’ Like an idol not quite formed. In Hawaiian native understanding, everyone has kū[male spirit] and hina [female spirit]. Everyone is trans,” he explained. (Note: Millar has gone on the record to say that they are “comfortable with all the pronouns,” so we’ll be using he/they pronouns).

But what about LGBTQ people today? Miller jumped ahead to his thoughts on LGBTQ people’s fight for rights and protections. Only, he stated that it’s really about gaining power.

“We’re not fighting for equality,’ Miller says. ‘None of these conflicts against systems of oppression are fights for equality. They are fights for accurate regard of supremacy.”

The actor and performance artist then shared their perspective on LGBTQ and our strong suits.

“We’re better at sex than y’all,” Miller stated. “We’re better at art. We’re better at warfare. These are things carried in the old understandings of so-called, whatever-you-want-to-call-it: non-binary, queer, genderqueer, trans, gay, lesbian. Just like the neurodiverse peoples, these people are all sacred beings, superior to other beings.”

For Miller, their LGBTQ existence in the art world has always been a power struggle. When Miller came out as queer he said close ones and people in the talent world warned him against it.

“I won’t specify,” he told them, “[But] I was told by a lot of people I’d made a mistake. “Folks in the industry, folks outside of the industry. People I’ve never spoken to. They said there’s a reason so many gay, queer, gender-fluid people in Hollywood conceal their sexual identity, or their gender identity in their public image.” “I was told I had done a “silly” thing in… thwarting my own potential to be a leading man.”

Then, Warner Bros. Entertainment’s mismanagement of the DCEU has led to a franchise collapse. Despite fans’ interest in the properties of Superman, Batman, and the like, there is little trust in how Warner Bros. handles these films. Because of this, Miller’s film The Flash has been delayed over and over again. But despite that, the actor has continued to fight for the movie. They’ve even gone so far as to write the screenplay themself.

With all that fighting and championing going on in their personal and professional lives, it’s no wonder that Miller sees LGBTQ life as a battle for power. And frankly, he’s not wrong. But what about the sex thing? Are LGBTQ people better at sex? What do you think? Let us know your thoughts down below.

