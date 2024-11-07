Wicked’s very own Glinda, Ariana Grande, dropped by her Wicked costar Bowen Yang‘s ‘Las Culturistas‘ podcast together with Matt Rogers. The cast just finished their Sydney stop on the world tour of the ‘Wicked’ premiere, showing the world just how fabulous they are both on and off-screen.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has been considering veering away from the pop genre…for the time being. Grande feels that a change in tune might be a good move considering she’s been doing pop for more than a decade. On the podcast, she shared that she won’t be leaving her pop star persona permanently:

“I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise, but I don’t think doing it at the rate that I’ve been doing for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years.

Although Ariana’s best known acting role is as Cat Valentine on the teen Nickelodeon show ‘Victorious’ and ‘Sam and Cat,’ the actress-slash-mega singer actually got her start in theatre. At the age of 15, Ariana starred in the Broadway musical ‘13′ along with close friend Dynasty’s Elizabeth Gillies. So it’s no wonder the ‘Rain on Me’ singer has a deep love and passion for the theatre. The woman is both a great actress and an even amazing singer, and If you’ve seen her on Saturday Night Live, you would know that her comedic timing is also off the charts!

Those who don’t know of Ariana’s theatre background were shocked to see the ‘Thank You, Next‘ singer cast in the role of Glinda the Good Witch opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West; although, it’s good to note that if you’ve seen the original musical, ‘good’ and ‘wicked’ aren’t exactly definitive of the two’s characters. As the newest actress to play Glinda, Ariana considers Wicked her “homecoming,” which is why she is using her birth name Ariana Grande-Butarte for this film telling The Streaming Service:

“I just feel like this experience was such a homecoming for me.”

It looks like the original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, is over-the-moon and satisfied with the John M. Chu-directed film. Posting moments from the films special premiere with the previous cast members of the musical throughout its more than two-decades run.

“I’m in so much awe @wickedmovie is a gift for us all. I am beyond proud of my precious angel, @arianagrande. She was born to play this role. I cried the whole night watching her & @cynthiaerivo . I love them from the bottom of my heart.”

In a special screening with the “Glindas and Elphabas that came before” them, Ariana shared a beautiful message with the previous women who have acted

“A very emotional night celebrating Wicked with some of the beautiful and brilliant Glindas and Elphabas that have come before ours. this movie is a love letter to you all, to @kchenoweth and @idinamenzel, and to all of our big beautiful Ozian family that has been bringing their life to this material for 21 years. i’m so deeply grateful to be your movie Glinda and to stand alongside the most utterly astoundafying movie Elphaba @cynthiaerivo. my heart is very overwhelmed this morning and grateful to our Broadway family. it’s an honor to share Oz with you all forevermore.”

So regardless of what music genre Miss Grande decides to pursue, she’ll surely be wickedly amazing at it.