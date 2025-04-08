Arnas Fedaravicius Reacts to the Gay Thirst DM Surge

If you watched The White Lotus season 3 and found yourself swooning over the chiselled Russian health mentor, Valentin, you’re not alone. Played by the impossibly handsome Arnas Fedaravicius, the character has become the latest heartthrob to capture the imaginations (and the DMs) of viewers everywhere. But this is no ordinary fanfare—Fedaravicius is getting quite the influx of special attention from a very particular group of people.

“I’ve been receiving so much gay love,” the 33-year-old Lithuanian actor shared with Club Cine, letting us know that his DMs are full and, apparently, full of feelings. Now, let’s be real here: if you’ve ever seen The White Lotus, you know why. Valentin wasn’t just serving a side of ‘health guru’—he was serving body, and it had the trifecta of Laurie (Carrie Coon), Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), and Kate (Leslie Bibb) utterly hooked. The thirst is real, and the actor is definitely aware of it.

Fedaravicius had an amusing anecdote about his newfound fanbase when asked if any of the fan reactions had caught him off guard: “I saw someone on Instagram do a smash or pass with five of us [actors]: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and myself.” Now, that is some elite-level thirst analysis right there.

But while he’s flattered by the attention, it doesn’t mean he’s immune to the occasional wild message. “I’ve been receiving a lot of interesting messages since the show aired. Some are funny, some are flattering, and some are… a bit much!” he confessed, with a laugh. “But at the end of the day, I take it all with a sense of humor.” Let’s be honest—if you were suddenly a new fan-favorite in The White Lotus, wouldn’t you be curious about what your DMs look like, too?

And, for all the fellow queer fans hoping to send Fedaravicius a message that’s more “flattering” than “bit much,” he’s taking it all in stride. “I understand that it’s part of the industry, and as long as it stays respectful, I don’t mind embracing that aspect of Valentin’s character.” And respect is the key—let’s keep it cute, people.

The whole experience seems surreal for Fedaravicius, who finds the attention both funny and a little familiar. “I’ve experienced that kind of attention in my life before, not in a negative way, but it’s amusing,” he shared in an interview with Flaunt. He also revealed that his White Lotus character’s “heartthrob” status wasn’t exactly planned. “The costume for my opening scene wasn’t even planned—it was added last minute, and I immediately saw what they were going for.” So, what we’re saying is: the costume was a happy accident, but the heartthrob status? That was meant to be.

Before becoming the object of our collective desire in The White Lotus, Fedaravicius had a solid acting career, playing Sihtric in The Last Kingdom and its subsequent film The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, along with appearances in The Wheel of Time and Shetland. His career has spanned across both British television and larger-scale productions, showcasing his range from action-packed roles to more nuanced performances.

Born and raised in Lithuania, Arnas made the move to the UK to pursue his acting dreams, and he’s quickly proven his versatility. He’s been steadily building a name for himself in the industry and has certainly caught the attention of casting directors—and fans alike. He’s a rising star whose charm goes beyond the screen, and his career trajectory is only going up. Now, he’s set to star in the upcoming 2026 film Mutiny, alongside Jason Statham and Annabelle Wallis, cementing his place among the action stars of tomorrow.

But no matter how many big-budget films or iconic roles come his way, it’s clear that his place in our hearts as the dreamy Valentin is secure.

To all the gays sliding into his DMs: we see you, we appreciate you, and we’ll let you know if there’s a smash vote coming up in the future. Until then, Arnas, keep taking the love with good humor. You’ve earned it.

Source: Club Cine