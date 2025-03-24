Sam Nivola Discusses Lochlan’s Sexual Struggles in ‘The White Lotus’

We’ve come to expect the unexpected with The White Lotus—whether it’s a hotel manager getting face-to-ass or a mysterious “uncle” and nephew duo putting the “incest” in the not incest drama. But, somehow, Season 3 takes the cake—or should we say, the boat ride—by throwing us into the deep end with Lochlan (played by Sam Nivola) and his brother Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger). In the latest jaw-dropping episode, the two get tangled up in a very uncomfortable spin the bottle game, which spirals into one of the show’s most infamous moments yet.

If you thought Armond’s ass cheeks or Tanya’s dramatic yacht moments were shocking, well, buckle up. Lochlan’s “misguided” actions with his brother on that yacht are enough to make you second guess ever playing spin the bottle at a family reunion.

In an exclusive chat with Variety, Nivola gives us the behind-the-scenes scoop on the shocking scene, Lochlan’s confusing sexual identity, and why his character’s actions aren’t as evil as they seem. Spoiler: He’s not a psychopath. But let’s dive into the messy, human complexity that makes The White Lotus a fascinating (and occasionally cringe-worthy) exploration of identity.

When You Find Out You’re the One Who’s About to Break the Internet

So, when did Sam Nivola first realize his character was heading into incestuous territory? And surprisingly, it wasn’t in the audition. “When I got the part, I remember talking to Patrick Schwarzenegger, and one of his audition scenes was the scene with Chloe [Charlotte Le Bon] where she’s like, ‘Your brother jer–d you off last night. You don’t remember?’ And he’s like, ‘No, I totally blacked out.’”

Nivola’s response to hearing about the scene? “Weird… I wonder what that’s all about.” That’s the White Lotus way—messy, uncomfortable, and full of “wait, what?” moments. And it only gets weirder from there.

Nerves, Seasickness, and a Very Weird Friendship

First things first, yes, Nivola was nervous about the scene. But what would be more nerve-wracking than filming a sex scene with a close friend—and being seasick while doing it? “I’m a very anxious person, so I’m always nervous, especially on a big job like that. Doing the sex scene was nerve-racking, and we were on a boat, and I get seasick, so that was f—ing stressful.”

But somehow, with the guidance of creator Mike White and the trust built with his co-stars, Nivola powered through. Trust was key, and Nivola knew the atmosphere on set was supportive. “We all just trusted each other, and that dynamic worked well.” And let’s face it: that “dynamic” certainly made for an unforgettable scene that’s still making waves (pun intended).

Lochlan’s Attraction to Saxon: Is It Sexual?

Now, let’s talk about Lochlan’s motivations for the, well, questionable actions. Is Lochlan actually attracted to his brother? Or is something else at play here? According to Nivola, it’s not as simple as “gay panic” or a repressed desire. Instead, Lochlan’s confusion stems from deeper insecurities.

“I think it comes from a sense of insecurity. He really looks up to both of his siblings, not from the point of view of a physical attraction. It’s more curiosity, and trying to figure out which kind of person he is going to become.” Lochlan, as Nivola explains, is a people-pleaser, trying to connect with his brother in any way he can—even if that means crossing some seriously awkward lines.

The messy dynamic between Lochlan and Saxon is less about sexual attraction and more about Lochlan’s deep desire for approval. “Lochlan has such a one-track mind. He wants love and attention—it could be from a guy, it could be from a girl. I don’t think he knows what he’s attracted to yet.”

So, no, Lochlan’s not out here searching for his next boyfriend. He’s just desperately trying to figure out who the hell he is. And sometimes, when you’re young and lost, you do really weird stuff in an attempt to make sense of your world.

Lochlan Is Not a Psychopath, OK?

If you thought Lochlan’s journey was heading straight to “villain town,” think again. Nivola is quick to defend his character, pointing out that Lochlan is deeply flawed—not evil. “I think he’s incredibly misguided, and his circumstances have put him in a bad spot, but I don’t think he’s evil or malicious in any way,” Nivola says, adding, “It’s important to the story that he’s not some psychopath.”

Here’s the thing: The White Lotus does what few shows do—it makes you care about people who make terrible decisions. Lochlan’s actions aren’t just about shock value; they’re about understanding how insecurity, family pressure, and confusion manifest in the worst possible ways.

The Fallout: A Messy, Relatable Tale of Regret

By the end of Episode 6, things take a turn for the worse. Saxon is avoiding Lochlan like the plague, which, let’s be honest, who could blame him? And Lochlan, for all his misguided antics, starts realizing that his actions have pushed his brother further away. “Lochlan is the orchestrator of his own downfall,” Nivola reflects. “The last two episodes are him grappling with that.”

Ah, the sweet taste of regret. Can’t relate… or maybe we can. Haven’t we all done something really stupid just to gain a little approval from the people we admire?

A Family Secret, and One Very Nervous Nivola

Before the episode aired, Nivola had to handle the fun task of telling his family about Lochlan’s cringe-worthy behavior. While he’s already told his parents, his sister—who apparently has zero discretion—was kept in the dark. And let’s just say Nivola’s anxiety about his family’s reaction is real. “I’m really scared about getting sued by HBO,” he jokes.

Final Thoughts: Lochlan, Sex, and the Chaos of Identity

At the heart of Lochlan’s actions is a desire for validation—a theme that resonates with anyone who’s ever felt like they didn’t fit in or weren’t fully sure of themselves. The White Lotus has mastered the art of making us empathize with even the most difficult characters. Whether it’s Lochlan’s confused search for identity or his tragic attempt to bond with his brother, the show asks us to look beyond the scandal and ask, “What’s really going on here?”

As Nivola says, Lochlan’s not a psychopath. He’s just a guy trying to figure out who he is. Aren’t we all?

Source: Variety