Austin Butler is really feeding us lately. First, he’s spotted living his best life at a Bad Bunny concert. Then, he drops his Men’s Health spread, casually revealing that he packed on 35 pounds of muscle for his upcoming film Caught Stealing. And now? He’s got us all spinning with a random little nugget about a night out with none other than Paul Mescal.

Yes, you read that correctly. Austin Butler and Paul Mescal once hit the dance floor together, and it all ended with show tunes.

The reveal came during a Today FM interview where Butler and co-star Zoë Kravitz were faced with a cheeky little question: who would they bring to “Paul’s Pub” as their Irish Dancing Buddy—Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, or Saoirse Ronan? After joking that Barry would be “a great time” but he wouldn’t want to subject him to it, Butler casually admitted that he had already “partied” with Mescal.

“We once went to a bar and they shut it down and then they played show tunes,” Butler shared. “And Paul and I danced and had a great time.”

Excuse me? Show tunes? Paul Mescal and Austin Butler? Dancing? My head is officially in a tizzy.

Zoë Kravitz said it best when she immediately responded:

“You and Paul dancing at a bar to show tunes? Oh my god, my dream come true.” Honestly, same.

Now, let’s break this down. Butler didn’t clarify what exactly went down that night—so the possibilities are wide open. Were they bouncing around, arms flailing, belting Mamma Mia? Was it dim lighting, whiskey in hand, swaying slowly to Seasons of Love? Or maybe, just maybe, it was full Broadway chaos with Paul giving us Les Misérables revolution energy while Austin served Grease Lightning hip thrusts–highly appropriate.

Whatever the vibe, the image is enough to keep us going for weeks. Austin and Paul, both casually shutting down a bar while the DJ turns into a one-man Broadway jukebox. That’s not just a night out—that’s the content our dreams are made of.

Between this revelation, his bulked-up action hero prep, and his Bad Bunny concert cameo, Austin Butler is truly in his versatile era. He can bench press half the gym, croon like Elvis, party with Paul Mescal to Broadway classics, and then pop up at a reggaeton concert like it’s no big deal.

But Austin—we need more. We need details. Which show tunes? Were there high kicks? Did someone attempt a lift? Until then, we’ll just have to picture it ourselves, and honestly, the mental image alone is keeping us booked and blessed.