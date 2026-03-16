Bad Bunny Mania Hits the Bronx With a Hilarious Lookalike Showdown

Apparently, one Bad Bunny simply isn’t enough for New York.

On March 14, the Bronx experienced something truly magical: a crowd of Bad Bunny lookalikes gathered outside 7th Street Burger for a competition that felt equal parts concert, comedy show, and neighborhood party.

The event took place at Roberto Clemente Plaza in the South Bronx, where restaurant 7th Street Burger teamed up with Bronx Native to host the now-viral contest. The prize? A cool $500 in cash for the best Bad Bunny double.

The result? A whole lot of sunglasses, slick haircuts, and people wondering for a moment if the global superstar had suddenly cloned himself.

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A Bunny for Every Style

Contestants clearly understood the assignment. Some showed up wearing outfits inspired by the Super Bowl performer’s signature style—think bold sunglasses, flashy jackets, and effortlessly cool streetwear.

Others took things to another level entirely.

A few contestants came prepared with full performances, dancing and singing along to the Tití Me Preguntó singer’s hits in front of an enthusiastic crowd. The onlookers were clearly into it, cheering, dancing, and occasionally joining in as if they were front row at an actual concert.

Bad Bunny LOOKALIKE competition held in the Bronx outside 7 East Burger. The winner got 500usd! Winner was number 5 pic.twitter.com/od6KYb5iDC — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 14, 2026

At one point, the plaza basically turned into a spontaneous Bad Bunny karaoke party.

Honestly? Not a bad way to spend a Friday.

And the Winner Is…

After all the performances, outfits, and bunny-level charisma, the judges crowned contestant number five as the winner.

That contestant was 24-year-old Justin Conillas, who walked away with the $500 prize and the unofficial title of Bronx’s most convincing Bad Bunny.

And here’s the funny part: Conillas almost didn’t even show up.

Speaking with ABC News 7, he explained that his decision to join the contest happened at the very last minute.

“I posted a TikTok right before coming here and then I was like posting Bad Bunny and dancing and everybody’s like ‘you look like you have such a strong resemblance,’ and I’m like ‘ok, we’re coming today!’” Justin said.

Sometimes the best decisions really are the spontaneous ones.

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A Lookalike Contest Done Right

New York has been hosting a surprising number of lookalike contests lately, but according to people who attended the event, this one might have been the most convincing.

Bad Bunny lookalike contest in the Bronx

pic.twitter.com/r5Mv8LqgyN — Bad Bunny Global News 🐰 (@badbunny_global) March 14, 2026

Some attendees joked that the contest worked better than the recent JFK Jr. lookalike competition, mostly because the Bad Bunny contestants actually looked—and sounded—like the real thing.

Between the outfits, the dancing, and the music, the event felt less like a contest and more like a celebration of the Puerto Rican superstar’s global impact.

Meanwhile, the Real Bad Bunny Is Busy

While the Bronx was busy crowning its local Bad Bunny champion, the real Bad Bunny has been making waves around the world.

The superstar recently wrapped up his first-ever performance in Asia, bringing Spotify’s Billions Club Live event to Tokyo.

And if streaming numbers are any indication, his reign isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The singer currently has 29 songs that have crossed the one-billion stream mark, an impressive milestone that continues to grow.

So while there may only be one official Bad Bunny, the Bronx proved something important.

Sometimes it’s just more fun when there are twenty of them.