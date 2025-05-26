The Bulge Beneath the Briefs: Bad Bunny’s Latest Gift

Bad Bunny has done it again—and no, we’re not talking about a surprise album drop (yet). The reggaeton king recently blessed our timelines with what might be his most eye-popping mirror selfie to date.

While the internet is no stranger to Benito’s thirst traps—from cozy fits to almost-nude bathroom shots—this one has social media sleuths pausing, zooming, screenshotting… and maybe fanning themselves a little.

Let’s just say it: something is bulging, and it’s not his tour schedule.

Wearing nothing but perfectly fitted Calvin Klein underwear (of course), Bad Bunny showed off not only his signature swagger and gym-honed physique, but a very prominent… asset. You don’t need to be a forensic analyst to notice that Calvin Klein really knows how to hold things together—and let them shine. Naturally, this visual masterpiece had fans spiraling with comments like, “That’s not a shadow, that’s a whole situation,” and “I’ve seen the future and it’s shaped like Bad Bunny’s bulge.”

This latest thirst trap isn’t surprising. Bad Bunny has practically made mirror selfies a form of high art. Whether he’s draped in designer or dressed in nothing but steam, he’s been keeping our feeds fed since day one. And with Calvin Klein naming him an official model, it’s clear they recognized what the world already knew: Benito was born to break the internet—preferably in white briefs.

But while we’re all busy saving the pic to our camera rolls “for fashion inspiration,” don’t forget that the global superstar is also hitting the road again. Bad Bunny is gearing up for a massive tour—but before you get too excited, he’s skipping the U.S. entirely this round. That’s right, if you want to see him perform live (and maybe catch another curve or two in person), it’s time to turn your fandom into a full-blown vacation.

So here’s the plan: book your flights, snag your concert tickets, and pack a pair of Calvins in solidarity. Until then, we’ll be here… revisiting that mirror selfie for, you know, research.

Benito, you’ve got our attention. Again.