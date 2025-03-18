Bad Bunny. Bulge. Calvin Klein. That’s the Title.

No puedo respirar!

Too many attractive men rocking their underwear. First, Patrick Schwarzenegger is announced for SKIMS. Now, Bad Bunny is putting his bulge on full display for Calvin Klein! Who do I prefer, you may ask? Hands down Bad Bunny, although Patrick put up a worthy competition.

Bad Bunny is perhaps the best-selling Puerto Rican rapper and singer of all time. Literally anything he touches turns to gold and shoots its way up the music charts. He boasts nine #1 albums, fifteen Grammy Award wins and 100,000,000 records sold worldwide. Of course, my favorite song of his is Tití Me Preguntó.

Hell, the 31-year-old heartthrob is even a former WWE Champion, although he hasn’t wrestled for the company since 2023. It’s clear he can achieve anything he puts his mind to, and that includes becoming an official Calvin Klein model.

The brand certainly has my attention now!

I mean… fuck. Look at the photo featured above. Look at that pure specimen of man. Look at that… bulge. I pray it’s not just a codpiece. The hair, the face, the tattoos, and I do believe he’s put on a tad bit of muscle mass recently. Bad Bunny is a total smoke show and the right choice to help push Calvin Klein forward through 2025.

What’s next for Bad Bunny?

More music, obviously. But I’m hoping he returns to WWE at some point because my husband is a fan of the wrestling company and now, I’m hoping he returns and wears something like this to the ring. Oh, and it looks like he has some acting roles coming out later this year as he’s slated to appear in Happy Gilmore 2 and Caught Stealing.

Eu tô aqui em loop 🫠 pic.twitter.com/AsiiVKzO7N — bad bunny fan girl (@gabizeiraaa) March 17, 2025

Mr. Bunny tells The Hollywood Reporter: “This has been in the works for some time now, seeing it finally come to life has been gratifying. I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this brand’s iconic campaign and getting to shoot it in Puerto Rico made it that much more special and genuine.”

BAD BUNNY FOR CALVIN KLEIN 👁️🫦👁️ pic.twitter.com/8ItrfAa4J8 — Danny Summers (@Danaharis) March 17, 2025

What do you think of Bad Bunny’s new underwear campaign? What do you think of his… ahem, catalog? Comment your thoughts here and on social media!