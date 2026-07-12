Banana Ball Beef + Pink Party + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Banana baller Ben Parker – just your “average vegan pilates enthusiast:”
Donovan took a heat check:
Nathan checked his bulk:
Larry and partner popped a flex:
Jae Fusz floated somewhere in France:
Brandon Santana celebrated another trip around the sun:
Sterling Walker rocked his cowboy look:
Pcl Pavan at the pink party on the current Atlantis Cruise:
Colman Domingo was in his happy place:
Fabien Reboul was locked and loaded for his match:
Gustavo lounged in Laguna Beach:
Matt Rife dropped a thirst trap:
Henry Jimenez was feeling the 4th:
Leo Levine served some all-American eye candy: