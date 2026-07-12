Banana Ball Beef + Pink Party + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Banana baller Ben Parker – just your “average vegan pilates enthusiast:”

Donovan took a heat check:

Nathan checked his bulk:

Larry and partner popped a flex:

Jae Fusz floated somewhere in France:

Brandon Santana celebrated another trip around the sun:

Sterling Walker rocked his cowboy look:

Pcl Pavan at the pink party on the current Atlantis Cruise:

Colman Domingo was in his happy place:

Fabien Reboul was locked and loaded for his match:

Gustavo lounged in Laguna Beach:

Matt Rife dropped a thirst trap:

Henry Jimenez was feeling the 4th:

Leo Levine served some all-American eye candy: