Banana Ball Beef + Pink Party + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Jul 12, 2026

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Updated Jul 12, 2026

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InstaHunk round-up

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Banana baller Ben Parker – just your “average vegan pilates enthusiast:”

Banana Ball favorite Ben Parker

Donovan took a heat check:

Donovan

Nathan checked his bulk:

Nathan

Larry and partner popped a flex:

labare

Jae Fusz floated somewhere in France:

Jae

Brandon Santana celebrated another trip around the sun:

Brandon

Sterling Walker rocked his cowboy look:

Sterling

Pcl Pavan at the pink party on the current Atlantis Cruise:

Pcl Pavan at the pink party on the current Atlantis Cruise

Colman Domingo was in his happy place:

Colman

Fabien Reboul was locked and loaded for his match:

Fabien

Gustavo lounged in Laguna Beach:

Gustavo 1

Matt Rife dropped a thirst trap:

Rife

Henry Jimenez was feeling the 4th:

Henry

Leo Levine served some all-American eye candy:

Leo

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