Is Colman Domingo Locking It in for Sexiest Man 2026?

If there’s one thing Colman Domingo knows for sure, it’s that 50 is the new “wow.” In a world obsessed with youth, the 55-year-old actor is making a case for growing older with grace, confidence, and a lot of style.

“I feel sexier,” he says, and frankly, who could disagree? “I didn’t feel this way in my 20s or 30s or 40s. I feel I’m getting better at being in my body and being clear about what I do.”

It’s a sentiment that many of us—especially those of us who’ve found joy in embracing who we are—can understand. And Domingo is living proof that age is just a number, especially when you’re taking care of yourself, surrounded by love, and radiating positivity. As he so wisely puts it, “It’s a gift you’re given when you’re in your 50s, and no one tells you that. You just have to experience it for yourself.”

Domingo’s approach to aging isn’t just about feeling good; it’s about looking good, too. And when people tell him he looks decades younger than his age, he graciously accepts the compliment, but with a twist of wisdom: “No, this is what 55 looks like when you take care of yourself, when you are loved, when you are joyful.”

Can we get an amen for that? His unapologetic confidence is a breath of fresh air, especially in an industry that often elevates youth as the ultimate standard of beauty. And if we’re lucky, he plans to only get better with age, adding, “I hope I look even better at 65.” We’re already here for it.

But beyond his magnetic presence and impeccable confidence, Domingo’s fashion sense is also undergoing a transformation—and it’s one that’s got everyone talking.

Colman Domingo’s Fierce Fashion Moment: The Cowardly Lion’s Got Style

On November 17, Domingo made a grand entrance at the premiere of Wicked: For Good, where he’s lending his voice to the iconic Cowardly Lion. The red carpet wasn’t ready for the style he was about to bring. Rocking a show-stopping Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, the actor channeled the Cowardly Lion with flair—of course, with a Colman twist.

A low-cut silk shirt, tailored trousers, and a brown faux fur three-quarter length coat? Yes, please. And as Domingo cheekily told his followers on Instagram Stories, “Well, what else was I supposed to wear?” It’s a look that says, “I’m fierce, and I know it.” But he didn’t stop there. The Wicked premiere also saw him wearing olive green tassel loafers, a nod to the magical land of Oz, and some statement emerald jewelry to round off his character-inspired style.

Domingo’s red carpet looks are always a sight to behold, and this one was no exception. He exudes an effortless swagger, one that’s perfectly in tune with the role he’s taken on. And let’s not forget the other stars who turned up for the event—Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum all made appearances, but it was Domingo who truly stole the show.

Before he hit the Wicked premiere circuit, Domingo was busy promoting The Running Man—and once again proving that his style knows no bounds. Whether it’s a sparkling black custom creation by Anamika Khanna or a jaw-dropping gold Valentino look at the Academy Museum Gala, Colman’s red carpet game is always on point. Oh, and did we mention he co-chaired the 2023 Met Gala? His quick-change at the event, which included a tribute to the late André Leon Talley, was a fashion moment for the ages.

The New Definition of Aging with Style

What’s clear from Domingo’s journey is that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to aging, especially when it comes to the intersection of style and confidence. The actor is redefining what it means to age gracefully, showing us that feeling sexy, confident, and bold only gets better with time. He’s a testament to the fact that self-assurance isn’t something that’s given to you at birth; it’s something you earn, nurture, and own as you live your life.

And for all of us watching, especially in the queer community, Domingo is proving that embracing one’s authenticity and growing into your own skin—no matter what age—can be the most empowering thing you do.

So, here’s to Colman Domingo, 55 and fabulous, living proof that the best is yet to come. Because if this is what 55 looks like, we can’t wait to see what 65 brings.

