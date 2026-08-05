Drag Story Hour Targeted by Hate Group Ends With a Major Legal Victory

Drag story hour in Concord, New Hampshire, was supposed to be an afternoon centered on books and community. Instead, on June 18, 2023, it became the target of a demonstration by members of the neo-Nazi group NSC-131. Nearly three years later, the legal fallout has ended with a significant victory for New Hampshire’s civil rights laws.

According to the public statement released by the New Hampshire Department of Justice, the civil rights lawsuit has now been settled through a court-approved Final Decree. As part of that agreement, Hood and the other defendants acknowledged that their actions violated the state’s anti-discrimination law.

A Drag Story Hour Becomes a Target

The incident took place outside Teatotaller Café while a drag queen story hour was underway.

We’ve got some verified Nazis today! Golly, I didn’t order those pic.twitter.com/3VvIZbCerd — Juicy Garland (@JuicyGarland) June 18, 2023

The state alleged that members of the group assembled outside the café to pressure the business into excluding people protected under New Hampshire’s anti-discrimination law.

Court filings allege the demonstrators blocked access to the café, yelled homophobic slurs, pounded on windows, displayed anti-LGBTQ+ signs, and attempted to frighten customers attending the event.

The Concord incident wasn’t the group’s only target. According to The Boston Globe, NSC-131 disrupted or shut down several drag queen story hour events between 2022 and 2023. The organization was founded in 2019 by Hood, a former member of Patriot Front and the Proud Boys.

READ: Fun, Provocative Billboard Gets New Hampshire Town Talking

Nearly Three Years in Court

The case remained in court for nearly three years before reaching its conclusion.

A major turning point came in October 2024, when a Merrimack County Superior Court judge refused to throw out the case, allowing the state’s discrimination claims to move forward despite the defendants’ constitutional objections.

Following additional litigation and discovery proceedings, the parties reached a Final Decree.

As part of the settlement, the defendants acknowledged that their conduct violated New Hampshire’s anti-discrimination law after attempting to pressure the café to deny equal access to people because of protected characteristics, including sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity, and yes that includes drag shows.

Hood must pay a civil penalty of up to $10,000, complete 250 hours of community service with a state-approved organization, and comply with a permanent court order prohibiting future unlawful discriminatory conduct. The defendants are also permanently barred from knowingly coming within 250 feet of any Teatotaller Café location or contacting its owners or employees.

READ: Teatotaller Grabs Our Attention Yet Again.

A Lasting Impact

Attorney General John Formella said the outcome reinforces that New Hampshire’s anti-discrimination laws apply equally to everyone and that businesses cannot be intimidated into denying people equal access based on protected characteristics.

The drag show case also appears to mark the end of NSC-131’s presence in New Hampshire. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the group has ceased operations in the state and has been unable to carry out additional public activities as a result of the litigation. The Boston Globe also reported that Hood has said he will no longer participate in organized hate activity.

For many LGBTQ+ people, the outcome represents more than the resolution of a single protest outside one café. It demonstrates that alleged attempts to intimidate businesses hosting drag events can carry meaningful legal consequences. Nearly three years after the Concord demonstration, the case concluded not with another disruption, but with admissions of legal violations, court-ordered penalties, and permanent restrictions designed to prevent similar conduct in the future.