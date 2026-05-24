Glitter Ginger + Making Waves + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite InstaHunks this week, getting out and living some life, starting with William Muinhos, who was all smiles at the beach.
Airawat made eyes at the camera:
Caleb woke up:
Michael Hamm emptied out the wine cellar:
Dylan Efron hit the waves:
‘Magic Mike’ dancer Sebastian paused for a pic:
Rob rocked the turntable:
Red checked in:
Glitter Ginger + Stripe Time + Mugging For The Camera
Gustavo served up his best glitter ginger:
Patrick McDonald wore stripes:
Bruno mugged for the camera in Malibu:
Rory and Tony were ready for the holiday weekend: