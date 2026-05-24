Glitter Ginger + Making Waves + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published May 24, 2026

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Updated May 24, 2026

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Red, Gustavo, William, and more InstaHunks in this week's eye candy round-up

Sharing some favorite InstaHunks this week, getting out and living some life, starting with William Muinhos, who was all smiles at the beach.

William

Airawat made eyes at the camera:

Aira

Caleb woke up:

Caleb 1

Michael Hamm emptied out the wine cellar:

Hamm

Dylan Efron hit the waves:

Dylan Efron hit the waves

‘Magic Mike’ dancer Sebastian paused for a pic:

Sebastian

Rob rocked the turntable:

Rob

Red checked in:

Red

Glitter Ginger + Stripe Time + Mugging For The Camera

Gustavo served up his best glitter ginger:

Gustavo served up 'glitter ginger'

Patrick McDonald wore stripes:

Patrick

Bruno mugged for the camera in Malibu:

Bruno

Rory and Tony were ready for the holiday weekend:

Ruars

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