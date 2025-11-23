Beef Stew + Benson Boone + More Eye Candy

| By

BensonBoone

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with pop star Benson Boone, who gave his fans what they want.

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski hugged a tree:

Antoni

Thai and Sam brightened a gloomy day with some beef stew:

Victor napped at the beach:

Victor

Sam Cushing shared a beach with South African penguins:

SamC

Iasser went with the flow:

Iasser

Chris Bednarik brought some cheetah vibes to Fashion Week in NYC:

ChrisB

Tiago spent Friday night with friends:

Tiago

Chase Carlson watched sportsball with his buddy Lando:

ChaseC 1

Ryan Cleary sent regards from Miami:

RyanC

Kevin Davis is getting lean (not mean):

KevinD 1

Petr Hollesch had a Caribbean adventure:

PetrH

Gustavo Correa couldn’t find the words:

Gustavo

Fran Tomas put things in black and white:

Frant

Keith ran 5 sweaty miles in Palm Springs:

keith

Eduardo took over as captain:

Eduardo

Russell Tovey sent a message:

tovey

