Beef Stew + Benson Boone + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with pop star Benson Boone, who gave his fans what they want.

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski hugged a tree:

Thai and Sam brightened a gloomy day with some beef stew:

Victor napped at the beach:

Sam Cushing shared a beach with South African penguins:

Iasser went with the flow:

Chris Bednarik brought some cheetah vibes to Fashion Week in NYC:

Tiago spent Friday night with friends:

Chase Carlson watched sportsball with his buddy Lando:

Ryan Cleary sent regards from Miami:

Kevin Davis is getting lean (not mean):

Petr Hollesch had a Caribbean adventure:

Gustavo Correa couldn’t find the words:

Fran Tomas put things in black and white:

Keith ran 5 sweaty miles in Palm Springs:

Eduardo took over as captain:

Russell Tovey sent a message: