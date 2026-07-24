Belmont Cameli’s Curls Are Hot, But It’s the Abs We’re Staring At

One look at Belmont Cameli‘s latest campaign and it’s difficult to focus on anything besides… Belmont Cameli.

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The curls are immaculate. The abs deserve their own publicist. The smolder is working overtime. Somewhere between Off Campus turning him into everyone’s latest crush and TRESemmé handing him a camera, the internet collectively decided to cancel productivity for the day.

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The 28-year-old actor is fronting TRESemmé’s new Hot Curl Summer campaign, and while the collection may be the official star, let’s be honest—social media has other priorities. Shirtless campaign photos, impossibly good curls, and enough leading-man charisma to fuel weeks of fan edits? The assignment was understood.

Cameli, meanwhile, seems amused by all the attention.

“I’ve definitely noticed the internet talking about my hair a lot lately—I’ve seen all your edits!”

Belmont Cameli in ‘OFF CAMPUS’ Now Streaming on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/dLeqWe9hFZ — ★ (@POPin4k) May 13, 2026

Considering the endless TikToks, thirst tweets, and Instagram reels dedicated to his curls since Off Campus premiered, that’s hardly surprising.

The Internet’s New Favorite Heartthrob

As Garrett Graham, Cameli quickly became one of television’s newest crushes. The hockey captain’s charm was enough to win viewers over, but it didn’t take long before another cast member started stealing scenes: his hair.

Ironically, Cameli insists his curls aren’t as cooperative as they look.

“My hair’s bad for TV.”

Why?

“It’s always doing something different.”

Unlike Garrett’s carefully maintained look, Cameli says he prefers to let his natural texture do its thing.

“My whole thing is letting my hair be and just enhancing it with a lightweight product or wearing it as is. And so for Garrett, we do a little bit more to him. We have more time usually, so we’ll diffuse it and then define specific curls because the style has to look the same for continuity.”

The irony, of course, is that the effortless approach is exactly what people can’t stop talking about.

About Those Campaign Photos…

If the internet needed another excuse to obsess over Cameli, TRESemmé happily provided one.

The campaign trades complicated styling tutorials for something much simpler: letting Cameli exist in front of a camera with excellent lighting, defined curls, and very little clothing. The result feels less like a traditional beauty campaign and more like a gift to everyone’s Instagram Explore page.

Cameli didn’t think much of the shirtless shoot.

“When I went to do our TRESemmé campaign, it was so much fun. Of course, I had my shirt off for the whole thing. I didn’t even think about that because I’m shirtless so often in [Off Campus] that it’s just so commonplace now. And I’ve been taking good care of my body, so I’m like, ‘I feel good.'”

Mission accomplished.

From Bieber Hair to Internet Hair Icon

It wasn’t always curls and confidence.

Like countless millennials before him, Cameli once chased the iconic Justin Bieber hairstyle, complete with the dramatic side-swept bangs.

“I didn’t tell him that I had a brush and a mirror in my locker so that I could try to look like him.”

His natural curls didn’t fully come in until later, eventually forcing him to figure out what actually worked for his hair.

“Having naturally curly hair, it just requires a little more effort.”

Fortunately, he isn’t interested in a high-maintenance routine.

“Having a good little lineup of products is perfect because they don’t take a lot of time to use and they don’t have a huge price tag. You can just go in and out of the shower and then just go about your day.”

And Yes, Everyone Noticed the Abs

While the curls might have sparked the conversation, nobody’s pretending the rest of the campaign went unnoticed.

Cameli says his physique comes from focusing on compound lifts, cable crunches, and consistency.

“I do a lot more compound movements and power lifting now, but for me, it’s cable crunches. Just drop down on those knees in front of the cables, hold them behind your head, then really flex your spine. You can really load up the weight, and then every week you can add a little more. It hurts a lot and it’s hard to do, but that’s all it takes. And then, I mean, abs are made in the kitchen too, so just eating healthy.”

Considering the collective reaction online, it’s fair to say the routine is working.

Hot Curl Summer? More Like Hot Belmont Summer.

Away from the campaigns and social media frenzy, Cameli describes himself as pretty low-key—gym sessions, iced Americanos, reading, music, and pickup sports with friends.

Yet whether he’s playing everyone’s favorite fictional hockey captain or casually breaking the internet one curl at a time, the actor has found himself at the center of one of this summer’s most unexpected obsessions.

The campaign may be called Hot Curl Summer, but judging by the internet’s response, fans are having a Hot Belmont Summer instead.

Source: People and Teen Vogue