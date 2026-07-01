‘Overcompensating’ x ‘Heated Rivalry’ Crossover Almost Happened

Overcompensating almost gave us the gay TV crossover of our dreams. Hollywood has taught us that crossovers are inevitable. Superheroes do them. Sitcoms do them. Even crime procedurals somehow end up sharing the same zip code. Naturally, gay TV fans started dreaming about what would happen if Overcompensating borrowed a little hockey-player energy from Heated Rivalry.

As it turns out, Benito Skinner had exactly the same idea. The creator and star of Overcompensating has revealed that he tried to recruit Hudson Williams and Robbie G.K. for guest appearances in season two. Sadly, the only thing more powerful than fan service is a filming schedule.

Benito Skinner shot his shot

Speaking to etalk, Skinner shared that he reached out to both Heated Rivalry actors while putting together the second season of Overcompensating.

“He is busy, I think, ultimately,” said Skinner about casting Williams. “We tried to bring Riley back, Robbie G.K., who we love so much, who was in season one. But again, those boys are busy.”

Benito Skinner tells @etalkCTV Hudson Williams was approached for a role in season 2 of ‘Overcompensating’ but was too busy. “He is busy, I think. Those boys are busy, but one day there’s gonna be something. But I’m so excited to see (Heated Rivalry) season 2 for them.” pic.twitter.com/yxv0bnFe6f — Hudson Williams Updates (@hudsonwupdates) June 29, 2026

Honestly, that’s one of the nicest ways an actor can get rejected. Nobody said no because they weren’t interested. They said no because someone else had already claimed every square on their calendar.

Robbie G.K. was almost back as Riley

For longtime Overcompensating viewers, Robbie G.K.’s absence will sting a little. Before he became one-half of one of television’s favorite hockey romances, he played Riley—Grace’s charming love interest who appeared in three episodes during the first season. Nurse Riley made quite an impression despite his limited screen time, so plenty of fans assumed season two would simply pick up where he left off. Not quite.

Still, Skinner sounds far from ready to give up.

“One day there is going to be something,” he said.

Translation: the crossover dream has merely been postponed.

Turns out being employed is getting in the way

If you’ve been following Heated Rivalry, the scheduling conflict isn’t exactly shocking. Hudson Williams and Robbie G.K. are preparing to return for season two, with cameras rolling in July across Montreal and Toronto. That’s a pretty good excuse for turning down another series—especially when you’re returning to one of the most talked-about gay romances on television.

Skinner completely understood.

“But I’m so excited to see season 2 for them. So like they’re busy, they have to go make their show.”

Some people collect frequent-flyer miles. These two are collecting filming locations.

Heated Rivalry season two is bringing the drama

The next chapter adapts Rachel Reid’s The Long Game, jumping ahead roughly ten years into Shane and Ilya’s relationship.

Hudson Williams returns alongside Connor Storrie as the beloved couple, whose relationship continues evolving after years of secrecy. The new season dives deeper into Ilya’s mental health journey while exploring his desire to stop hiding the person he loves. Of course, this is Heated Rivalry. Nobody expected smooth sailing.

Expect passionate reconciliations, emotional confrontations, and plenty of relationship turbulence before the pair move closer to living openly together. François Arnaud and Robbie G.K. are also returning, while eight new characters—including a homophobic antagonist—are reportedly joining the series. Basically, the emotional support tissues should remain within reach.

Meanwhile, Overcompensating has already wrapped

While the hockey boys are getting ready to suit up, Overcompensating has already finished production on season two. Filming began on March 30 and wrapped on June 23, although Prime Video has yet to announce when fans can finally watch it.

The new season picks up after Benny was accidentally outed to his family and will feature guest appearances from Tom Francis, AnnaSophia Robb, and Aisha Dee. Hailee, played by Holmes, has also been promoted to a series regular, while Skinner confirmed he’ll be playing two characters this time around. Apparently one Benito Skinner wasn’t enough.

Maybe season three is where the magic happens

The good news is nobody involved sounds like they’ve abandoned the idea. If anything, Skinner seems determined to make it happen once everyone’s schedules stop behaving like a game of Tetris.

And honestly? The crossover still writes itself. Overcompensating already knows Robbie G.K. Hudson Williams is waiting in the wings. Benito Skinner has publicly planted the seed.

Now all we need is one production calendar with a little mercy. Until then, fans will have to settle for watching Overcompensating and Heated Rivalry separately while imagining the television event that almost was.

Because sometimes the biggest villain isn’t a homophobic hockey rival. It’s Outlook Calendar.