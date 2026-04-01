Benson Boone Goes Shirtless in the Kitchen, and We’re Not Okay

Ohhh, Benson Boone is absolutely serving up more than just some sizzling hot culinary skills! That shirtless cooking video isn’t just a promo – it’s a full-on flex-fest, and let’s be honest, we’re all here for it. I mean, the guy’s got biceps that could probably crack a watermelon in half, but instead, he’s cracking eggs with those bad boys. And the intensity in his gaze? As if he’s ready to melt the kitchen… or maybe just your heart.
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Flexin’ in the Kitchen: A Masterclass in Hotness
His Wanted Man tour? Oh, it’s coming, alright. And no, it’s not just coming with good music and mind-blowing performances (though that’s a given, obviously). Nope, it’s coming with a side of sweat and muscle that we didn’t even know we needed, but now we can’t look away. That apron’s not hiding anything—his arms are the real headline here, and honestly, we wouldn’t mind him flexing in the kitchen all summer long.
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@bensonboone
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 11AM. PRESALE WEDNESDAY 11AM. ALL IN YOUR TIME ZONE. TICKETS ONLY AT www.bensonboone.com
Tour Dates That’ll Have You Sizzling
Not to mention, this tour? Major. He’s hitting 33 cities across the US this summer, kicking off July 7 in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena. And we’re already getting the secondhand heat from his tour promo, so imagine what it’ll be like live. Two nights in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, two in Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena? Yeah, that’s what we’re talking about. Here’s the full list of cities—get ready, because this summer’s going to be fire:
JULY
07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
13 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
16 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
19 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
24 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
27 — Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
28 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
30 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
AUGUST
02 — Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena
04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
07 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
15 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
20 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
23 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
25 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
29 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
31 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
SEPTEMBER
01 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
03 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
Your Chance to Get Tickets… But Move Fast!
And let’s talk about tickets, shall we? Fans, mark your calendars. Wednesday, April 1st (no, this isn’t a joke) you can get presale access at 11am local time, and then general sale kicks off Friday, April 3rd. Be there or… well, be seriously regretful when it sells out in minutes.
Don’t Miss Out on the Heat
So, if you want to feel the heat, the passion, and whatever else he’s bringing with that steamy shirtless vibe, get your tickets ASAP at www.bensonboone.com because let’s be real—tickets aren’t just for the music. They’re for the abs. They’re for the apron. They’re for watching Benson Boone make your kitchen fantasies look like amateur hour. Don’t miss it—your summer deserves this level of heat.
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