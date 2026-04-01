Benson Boone Goes Shirtless in the Kitchen, and We’re Not Okay

Ohhh, Benson Boone is absolutely serving up more than just some sizzling hot culinary skills! That shirtless cooking video isn’t just a promo – it’s a full-on flex-fest, and let’s be honest, we’re all here for it. I mean, the guy’s got biceps that could probably crack a watermelon in half, but instead, he’s cracking eggs with those bad boys. And the intensity in his gaze? As if he’s ready to melt the kitchen… or maybe just your heart.

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Flexin’ in the Kitchen: A Masterclass in Hotness

His Wanted Man tour? Oh, it’s coming, alright. And no, it’s not just coming with good music and mind-blowing performances (though that’s a given, obviously). Nope, it’s coming with a side of sweat and muscle that we didn’t even know we needed, but now we can’t look away. That apron’s not hiding anything—his arms are the real headline here, and honestly, we wouldn’t mind him flexing in the kitchen all summer long.

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@bensonboone TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 11AM. PRESALE WEDNESDAY 11AM. ALL IN YOUR TIME ZONE. TICKETS ONLY AT www.bensonboone.com ♬ original sound – Benson

Tour Dates That’ll Have You Sizzling

Not to mention, this tour? Major. He’s hitting 33 cities across the US this summer, kicking off July 7 in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena. And we’re already getting the secondhand heat from his tour promo, so imagine what it’ll be like live. Two nights in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, two in Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena? Yeah, that’s what we’re talking about. Here’s the full list of cities—get ready, because this summer’s going to be fire:

JULY

07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

13 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

16 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

19 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

24 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

27 — Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

28 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

30 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

AUGUST

02 — Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena

04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

07 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

15 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

20 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

23 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

25 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

29 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

31 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

SEPTEMBER

01 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

03 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

Your Chance to Get Tickets… But Move Fast!

And let’s talk about tickets, shall we? Fans, mark your calendars. Wednesday, April 1st (no, this isn’t a joke) you can get presale access at 11am local time, and then general sale kicks off Friday, April 3rd. Be there or… well, be seriously regretful when it sells out in minutes.

Don’t Miss Out on the Heat

So, if you want to feel the heat, the passion, and whatever else he’s bringing with that steamy shirtless vibe, get your tickets ASAP at www.bensonboone.com because let’s be real—tickets aren’t just for the music. They’re for the abs. They’re for the apron. They’re for watching Benson Boone make your kitchen fantasies look like amateur hour. Don’t miss it—your summer deserves this level of heat.

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