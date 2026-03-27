BTS’s V Sends Fans Into Frenzy with ‘Kissing’ Slip to Jungkook

The K-Pop world just got a little hotter—thanks to a little mix-up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. BTS is back from hiatus, and fans (aka Army) are living for it. The boys of BTS—Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, RM, V, and Jung Kook—just dropped their long-awaited new album Arirang, their first in nearly four years.

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BTS brings a presence that feels effortless yet unforgettable on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. pic.twitter.com/CO5ssUjOAB — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) March 26, 2026

The group took a break to serve their mandatory military duty, but now they’re back and ready to rock, with their reunion causing fans to lose their minds. During their appearance on The Tonight Show, the energy was electric—until V dropped a bombshell that got everyone buzzing.

When Fallon asked what the boys missed most about each other, V’s answer left the crowd—and Fallon—speechless.

V casually said, “I missed Jung Kook teasing me. He’s always bothering me.”

Sounds innocent enough, right? But Army wasn’t buying it. As soon as V said “teasing,” a deafening chorus of screams erupted from the audience, and even Fallon seemed a bit thrown off. He leaned in, eyes wide, and asked, “I thought for a second you said ‘kissing me’?”

V, clearly enjoying the chaos, replied, “No. No kissing!”

Cue collective sigh of relief. Or maybe disappointment, depending on which side of the Jung Kook-V fandom you’re on.

Naturally, the clip made its way to TikTok, and fans wasted no time debating whether V actually said “teasing” or if their ears were just playing tricks on them. Given the global army of fans who’ve been tracking BTS’s every move, this little slip-up became the kind of content legends are made of.

BTS’s Hilarious Answers Leave Fans in Stitches

But the chaos didn’t end there—each member of BTS took a turn giving their own answer to the question, adding even more comedic gold to the mix.

Jimin, ever the class clown, shared that he missed Suga’s “one percent battery life,” poking fun at his bandmate’s notoriously low energy levels. Suga, on the other hand, joked that he missed J-Hope’s “100 percent battery life,” clearly in awe of his unflagging enthusiasm.

J-Hope, in his usual playful fashion, said he missed Jin’s “worldwide handsome face”—but Jin didn’t let that slide. He quickly shot back that he missed RM’s “smarts,” adding with a laugh, “His brain is perfect.”

Not to be outdone, RM turned the tables by joking that he missed V being “really skinny” before noting how much weight he’d gained during his military service. “But now he’s got skinny again, so I got it!” RM quipped, and the crowd went wild once again.

jung kook, jin, v, suga, rm, jimin, and j-hope of bts after their performance on jimmy fallon pic.twitter.com/r5sjZapv4j — ꧂ (@favsbackupp) March 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Jung Kook, who served with Jimin, shared that the one thing he missed during his time away wasn’t his fellow members—it was Jimin’s gochujang stew. (Clearly, BTS has a healthy appreciation for food on top of their music). Jimin, being the sweetheart that he is, promised to cook for Jung Kook once they were reunited.

TikTok Explodes Over the ‘Kissing’ Debate

There you have it: BTS’s hiatus was full of missed connections, hilarious moments, and a lot of love between the boys. If anything, this moment proves two things: one, BTS is as charming and adorable as ever, and two, their Army is ready to interpret anything they say… no matter how misheard it might be.

So, while we may never know if V’s “kissing” comment was just a slip of the tongue or a cheeky moment of wishful thinking, one thing’s for sure: BTS fans will be keeping their ears peeled for more—whether it’s teasing or something juicier next time.

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