Big Sky: Luxury, Community, and Unexpected Pride in the Rockies

As April rolls into May and the always and forever Pride Month of June approaches, we’re all finalizing our Pride plans, where should we go, who should we go with, what to pack, what to do when you get there, or maybe you’re planning stay-at-home-town kind of year? You do you, you do Pride, get out there and celebrate how ever you want.

While I’m circling dates on my calendar, solidifying flights, I’m also reflecting on where I’ve been for Pride, what I’ve gone through for Pride. And there’s one pride celebration I have not shared with Instinct readers yet and it’s not fair, as it was probably one of the best true PRIDE celebrations I’ve been to in a while.

Big Sky, Montana

This past January, I went where I had never been before, Big Sky, Montana. Why the heck was I going there? I don’t ski, I moved to Florida from Maine to get away from the snow, I live in one of the top 3 gayest cities in the United States, but sure, I’ll fly to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) to go to a pride event on top of 11,166 foot Lone Mountain? Game on.

Getting There Is Half the Ease

There are trips you plan… and then there are trips that quietly, effortlessly take care of you. My long weekend in Big Sky was very much the latter—a seamless, soul-filling escape where every detail clicked into place, from the moment I left Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to the second I found myself staring up at snow-covered peaks that felt almost unreal.

A smooth connection through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—still one of the most efficient hubs in the country—brought me west to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, where the transition from travel mode to vacation mode was immediate. The airport is post and beam construction and it’s growing. Currently just a two-baggage claim, we’re expecting more soon. A comfortable shuttle ride later, about an hour or so, I arrived in Big Sky, and just like that, the stress of everyday life felt very far away.

Slopeside Luxury Without the Attitude

My home base? The Summit Hotel at Big Sky Resort—a slopeside sanctuary that delivers both luxury and warmth. Waking up to the sight of Lone Mountain and seeing the Lone Peak Tram glowing in the morning light is the kind of experience that reminds you why winter travel can be magical.

And here’s the thing: Big Sky doesn’t try too hard. It doesn’t need to. The beauty speaks for itself.

A Queer Energy in the Mountains

But what truly sets this destination apart—especially for LGBTQ+ travelers—is the community.

During my stay, the energy of Big Sky Out infused the mountain with something special. Think après-ski dance parties, pride flags waving down the slopes, and a genuine sense of welcome that never felt forced. There was a “come as you are” vibe that’s rare in ski culture—and incredibly refreshing.

And the energy, love, excitement, and pride were all contagious. Watching the Big Sky Out booth in the ski village, people were thrilled to see that there was a pride that weekend. I saw a couple of smirks as well as a Native American ask what a two-spirited person was (thought he of all people should know), but honestly, Big Sky Resort workers, skiers and snowboarders, all gravitated toward the booth, grabbed stickers to throw on their boards, small hand flags were jabbed into helmets to wear for the rest of the day. I am sure I looked silly watching it all go down with a big smile on my face.

One of the major events of the pride weekend was a ski down one of the trails with a large pride flag. Besides the booth in the center of the ski village, this was probably the most visible event of the pride weekend.

Sleigh Rides, Starlight, and Montana Magic

One night, I bundled up for a sleigh ride dinner at Lone Mountain Ranch, and it turned into one of the most memorable experiences of the trip.

Gliding through a snowy landscape before arriving at a cozy cabin for a hearty Montana feast? It felt like stepping into a winter fantasy. Add in cowboy storytelling, a country western songstress, and easy conversation with fellow travelers, and it became something even better: connection. The sleigh ride back down the hill through the woods, under the stars, and under the wool lap blankets, we all did not want the evening to end. New friends, full bellies, and memories to make you smile over and over.

Drag, Dancing, and Unexpected Nights Out

Back in town, things took a fabulously queer turn. A drag and variety show—equal parts outrageous, sexy, and hilarious—lit up the night, proving that even in the rugged Rockies, queer nightlife can thrive. It wasn’t just entertainment; it was community-building in action.

Finding Stillness at the Top of the World

And then there were the quieter moments. Standing inside the stunning glass structure of the Kircliff Observatory, perched high above the mountain, I felt that rare kind of stillness. Big Sky gives you space—to breathe, to think, to just be.

Whether you’re skiing, exploring the Enchanted Forest, or simply sipping a drink while watching the snow fall, there’s an ease here that’s hard to replicate. The walk through the Enchanted Forest was peaceful, beautiful, and well worth the lift ride. As we ended the walk, a light tee-pee presented itself as a beautiful surprise, dj and all. We were there early, but as the night progressed, the party amped up and was unlike any other night in the snowy woods I’ve ever had.

It’s the People Who Make It

What pleasantly surprised me most, though, was the people. I thought we would be in God’s country, ultra conservative, and just worn down by the weather and the land. I’m from Maine so I know the salt of the earth people and what long winters can do to people.

From shuttle drivers to hotel staff to locals in town, everyone I encountered carried a warmth that felt genuine. There’s no pretense in Big Sky—just kindness, openness, and a shared appreciation for the incredible place they call home. I had so much fun down in the village as everyone and everything just put a smile on your face.

From sitting down at Beehive Basin Brewery and having this cute guy chat with me like I had a sign on my forehead saying I’m the most interesting man in the world, but he was just being a nice local guy.

and having this cute guy chat with me like I had a sign on my forehead saying I’m the most interesting man in the world, but he was just being a nice local guy. From meeting the joyful and loving Vietnamese mom, dad, and son running the Big Sky Noodles Pho spot int he middle of a town square (honestly, the best Pho I’ve had). LGBTQ+friendly? Definitely. And I almost did not come in because I didn’t want just booze, but needed food. I won!

Pho spot int he middle of a town square (honestly, the best Pho I’ve had). LGBTQ+friendly? Definitely. And I almost did not come in because I didn’t want just booze, but needed food. I won! From meeting Kara and Ben Blodgett at The Rocks Tasting Room and Liquor Store . Once again, Big Sky food scene delivers here! I walked around town for a while because there were a lot of burger and beer and pizza places but I just did not want that and I already had such an amazing Pho from the previous night. I said sure why not the rocks. Drinks were good but Ben’s food was amazing as the flavors were layered and bountiful and smile-inducing. I would be a repeat customer here definitely. And they’re tagged on googlemaps as LGBTQ+ friendly and they absolutely were.

. Once again, Big Sky food scene delivers here! I walked around town for a while because there were a lot of burger and beer and pizza places but I just did not want that and I already had such an amazing Pho from the previous night. I said sure why not the rocks. Drinks were good but Ben’s food was amazing as the flavors were layered and bountiful and smile-inducing. I would be a repeat customer here definitely. And they’re tagged on googlemaps as LGBTQ+ friendly and they absolutely were. From meeting MaryBeth at the Big Sky Artists’ Studio & Gallery and all the local stunning art. The artists take turns showing their work as well as hosting/working at the store. Her furry helper was great, too. There were several pieces that should have come home with me.

Why Big Sky Belongs on Your Gay Travel List

Big Sky isn’t just about the scenery (though it’s breathtaking), or the activities (though there are plenty). It’s about how easy it is to feel comfortable here, to feel welcomed, to feel like you belong, even in a place that might not traditionally be on the radar for LGBTQ+ travelers.

No, there wasn’t a big circuit party. There wasn’t a float with chiseled men in speedos. They wasn’t this beer company or that tech company or that sex app sponsoring anything at all. There wasn’t someone shoving a bottle of poppers in my face under a disco ball on a smoke-filled dance floor. What there was in this mountainous retreat was an awesome conglomeration of queer family members. And it felt like a family. There were some cousins you hadn’t seen for a long time from every single corner of the country and every color of the rainbow. What were they doing there? I’m not sure half of us knew exactly why we were there, except for that it was Big Sky and they were having a Pride celebration and we all wanted to go and find out how they do what they do in Montana.

By the time I was heading back to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and eventually home, I was processing that this wasn’t just a ski trip. It was a reminder that queer joy can exist anywhere, everywhere—even high in the mountains of Montana.

And honestly? Very honestly, I’m ready to go back.