Paul W. Downs Said Less Clothes, More Chaos

Paul W. Downs has done what very few comedy writers successfully manage: appear in tight white briefs and immediately make the timeline forget how to behave.

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In a new PAPER shoot with Meg Stalter, Downs steps into a Calvin Klein-inspired fantasy that nods to the early ’90s campaign featuring Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg—except this isn’t really a nod. It’s more like a full-body reenactment with internet consequences. He is, simply put, barely dressed. And very committed.

Tight white briefs. Clean studio lighting. A pose that doesn’t ask for interpretation because there isn’t much left to interpret. At one point, the shoot even goes further into “oh so we’re really doing this” territory, with Downs appearing fully nude in one frame—less tease, more statement. And the statement is: yes, this is happening.

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From Hacks writing room energy to Paul W. Downs Calvin Klein fantasy realness

Part of what makes this so unreasonably effective is that Downs is not just “hot guy in a shoot.” He’s also one of the minds behind Hacks, the Emmy-winning series built on sharp writing, control, and extremely precise comedic timing.

So seeing him step out of that Hacks brain and into something this stripped-down (literally) creates a small mental glitch. You expect structure. You expect punchlines. You expect intention. Instead you get briefs, pose, silence. And somehow that contrast makes it worse. Or better. Or both.

Especially next to Stalter, who brings a slightly chaotic energy that keeps the shoot from ever settling into pure fashion seriousness. Together, they turn it into something between Calvin Klein homage and “this might turn into a sketch if nobody watches closely enough.”

The part no one is saying out loud (but everyone is thinking)

There’s something mildly disorienting about watching someone from Hacks show up like this. Not because it’s shocking—but because it’s specific. You can still feel the comedy writing instincts in the background, but the foreground is just: body, lighting, confidence.

The Calvin Klein reference does what it always does—it triggers nostalgia, it triggers recognition. But Downs doesn’t overplay it. He just exists inside it, fully unbothered, like he knows exactly what the internet is about to do next. Zoom. Screenshot. Replay. Deny. Repeat. And honestly? Nobody is winning that battle.

Source: Paper and Awards Watch