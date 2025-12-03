Billy Bush Slams People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Choice—Jonathan Bailey

Billy Bush isn’t holding back when it comes to People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, and this time, he’s got his sights set on Jonathan Bailey. The openly gay Bridgerton star might be a heartthrob, but according to Bush, the choice feels more like a “Sexiest Friend Alive” situation than a sizzling “Sexiest Man” one.

RELATED: Jonathan Bailey Is Officially The First Openly Gay ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

@hotmicshottakeshot Billy Bush GOES OFF on People Magazine for naming Jonathan Bailey Sexiest Man Alive! Says it’s virtue signaling to their 95% female audience and calls him “sexiest FRIEND alive” instead 💀 ♬ original sound – HotMicsHotTakes – HotMicsHotTakes

Advertisement

On his radio show Hot Mics With Billy Bush, Bush took aim at the magazine’s selection, calling out what he sees as a move to appease People’s predominantly female audience, which makes up a whopping 95% of the publication’s circulation. “People’s Sexiest Man Alive is Jonathan Bailey,” Bush remarked, clearly unimpressed. “He’s gay. He’s openly gay. And normally, People magazine circulation feeds 95 percent women. It’s all women. And I mean, hey, you go gay all day. But People’s Sexiest Man Alive when your audience is female… again, this is lecturing to the female audience.”

Is Bailey Really the “Sexiest Man”?

Let’s set the record straight: Jonathan Bailey is undoubtedly a looker. He’s a fan favorite for his role as Anthony Bridgerton, and let’s not forget his breakout roles in Jurassic World: Rebirth and Wicked. But while he checks all the boxes for many, including the gay community, Bush isn’t so sure he fits the mold of Sexiest Man Alive—at least not in the traditional sense.

Advertisement

“Here’s your biffle on the cover,” Bush quipped. “It’s People’s Sexiest Friend Alive.”

It’s not that Bailey isn’t hot—it’s more about the fact that Bush believes People’s choice might be a bit too… friendly. Bush seems to think the magazine was more interested in his “relatability” than his raw sex appeal, which is a shift from what we typically expect from the Sexiest Man Alive list.

The Politics of Sexy: Representation vs. Audience Appeal

Billy’s critique isn’t really about whether Bailey is hot enough to be on the cover. After all, hello, he is. It’s about the bigger picture—People Magazine’s audience. As Billy pointed out, you go gay all day, but when 95% of your readers are women, does choosing a gay man as the “Sexiest Man” feel like a move to please everyone without actually leaning into the sexy factor the magazine is known for?

Advertisement

Bush’s frustration seems to be that People picked Bailey in an attempt to be more inclusive, without fully committing to the traditional idea of “sexiness.” It’s almost like People was trying to play it safe—giving their audience a safe choice that ticks the inclusivity box without really pushing the boundaries of what they’re usually known for.

Is “Sexy” Just for Straight Women?

Let’s get this straight—Bailey is undeniably attractive. If you’ve seen him in Jurassic World: Rebirth or his Wicked role, you know what we’re talking about. But Bush’s issue isn’t with his looks—it’s with the optics. Choosing a gay man for Sexiest Man Alive seems more about making a statement than about selecting the man women (and straight men) would traditionally drool over. And sure, People Magazine has long courted a female demographic, but does that mean the sexiest man has to fit a certain mold, or can “sexy” be something else entirely?

Advertisement

Redefining Sexiness: A Step Toward Inclusivity

Can we really blame People for broadening their scope? The inclusion of Jonathan Bailey isn’t just about his looks—it’s about shifting the narrative around what makes someone sexy. In a world where the likes of Harry Styles, Tom Daley, and Billy Porter are constantly challenging traditional notions of masculinity and attractiveness, maybe it’s time we let go of old definitions.

Advertisement

Bailey’s inclusion could be seen as a step forward, showing that sexiness isn’t just about being straight, conventionally masculine, or catering to a female audience. It’s about embracing the diversity of what it means to be attractive. Why can’t Bailey be part of that movement too?

The Verdict: “Sexiest Friend Alive” or the Real Deal?

At the end of the day, Billy Bush’s “Sexiest Friend Alive” jab might be a little harsh, but there’s truth in it. Jonathan Bailey’s charm, smile, and perfectly fit Bridgerton breeches deserve more than just a spot in the friend zone. Maybe it’s time for a new kind of “sexy”—one that embraces everyone, regardless of gender, orientation, or who’s buying the magazines.

Your Thoughts: Is Jonathan Bailey the Sexiest Man Alive?

So, what do you think? Is People Magazine’s pick of Jonathan Bailey a bold step toward inclusivity, or does it undermine the true meaning of “sexy”? Do you agree with Billy Bush’s take, or do you think this new wave of representation is exactly what the world needs? We want to hear from you—drop a comment and let’s keep this conversation going!