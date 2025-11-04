Jonathan Bailey Is Officially The First Openly Gay ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Jonathan Bailey is here to make us rethink everything we thought we knew about Hollywood heartthrobs. Move over, Mel Gibson — and yes, please keep moving — because People magazine has finally caught up with the times. This year’s Sexiest Man Alive isn’t just another jawline carved by the gods of Hollywood; he’s the first openly gay man to hold the title in the magazine’s 40-year history. Enter Bailey: Bridgerton’s brooding viscount, Wicked’s charming Fiyero, and, as of this week, the universally accepted reason we’re all blushing through our phones.

“It’s an honour of a lifetime,” Bailey said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, laughing as if he still couldn’t quite believe it. “Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd.”

Absurd? Maybe. Historic? Absolutely. For a community long relegated to coded glances and subtext-laden storylines, Bailey’s win feels like the kind of mainstream validation that doesn’t just wink — it waltzes into the ballroom in full queer regalia.

Jonathan Bailey’s Era

Bailey, 37, has been steadily building his résumé (and, let’s be honest, his fanbase) since his breakout as Lord Anthony in Bridgerton. Between seducing audiences in period lace and showing emotional depth in Fellow Travelers, he’s proven he can toggle between heartthrob and heartbreaker with dangerous ease.

He’s also been refreshingly candid about his journey as a gay man in the public eye — something that was once, if not career-ending, certainly career-complicating. But Bailey’s success, built on talent, charm, and a refusal to shrink himself, offers a much-needed reminder: queer visibility isn’t a liability, it’s magnetic.

“I feel awkward quite a lot of the time. I feel like that state is lifelong for me,” he confessed. Which, somehow, only makes him hotter.

The Sexiest (and Most Self-Deprecating) Man Alive

The photo shoot that sealed his title was pure Jonathan Bailey — shirtless in the freezing ocean south of London, then warming up in a cable-knit sweater with a glass of Bordeaux. “It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out,” he told People. Then, with a grin: “I told my dog Benson. But no, I haven’t. How do you spell… NDA?”

This is a man who can deliver Shakespearean gravitas one moment and deadpan comedic timing the next. When asked what every guy should have, he quipped: “Have a gay friend.” Somewhere, an entire generation of straight men just gained a personality goal.

His answers during People’s now-iconic “fill in the blank” game are pure delight — equal parts charming and chaotic. “At a party I can’t wait to… leave.” “People are always surprised when I… do a backflip really badly.” It’s the kind of self-effacing humor that makes you think: oh, right, sexy isn’t just about abs; it’s about authenticity.

The Heart Behind the Heat

Beyond his filmography and flawless cheekbones, Bailey is channeling his influence into something deeply meaningful. In 2024, he founded The Shameless Fund, a charity supporting LGBTQ+ organizations dedicated to erasing shame within the community. “There’s so many people that want to do brilliant stuff who feel like they can’t,” he said. “I know the LGBT sector is under immense threat at the moment. So it’s been amazing to meet people who have the expertise and see potential that I could have only dreamed of.”

It’s hard not to feel a little emotional about that — especially when he talks about family. “My niece was pupil of the week, and I was just so proud of her,” he shared. “In fact, all my sisters, when they send pictures of their kids — I do find family does make me really emotional.”

The man who once described himself as an “overthinker” with a brain that goes off “like the Fourth of July” has built a life grounded in gratitude and connection. “Life is a ride for everyone, no matter who you are or where you come from,” he told People. “It’s just making sure that when you’re on the ride, you’re looking left and right and making sure everyone’s all right.”

The Sexiest Shift of All

Representation, after all, can be sexy. Watching Jonathan Bailey — out, thriving, and unbothered by old industry taboos — ascend to this kind of visibility feels revolutionary in its simplicity. He’s not the gay actor; he’s the Sexiest Man Alive, period.

So yes, Jonathan Bailey is officially the Sexiest Man Alive. But for those of us who’ve long adored him, the real headline might be this: queer joy is finally front-page news.

And to borrow Bailey’s own wisdom? Watching someone thrive — especially someone who’s been told not to — “should be a real turn-on.”

Source: PEOPLE