Gay-Friendly Maine: Coastal Cottages, Michelin Keys, + Historic Charm

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It’s an accessible base for exploring nearby surf spots, biking trails, and local dining, or simply unwinding by the pool, playing lawn games, riding beach cruisers, and gathering around the evening fire pit.

What I really enjoyed about The Wanderer was that it helped me experience a part of Maine I had never thought about poking around in before. I grew up in Maine and always passed by Kennebunk to Portland or Ogunquit, but by having my cabin at The Wanderer for a couple of nights to return to, exploring I did. And I did make sure to return to the pool, too.