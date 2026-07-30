Gay-Friendly Maine: Coastal Cottages, Michelin Keys, + Historic Charm

Coastal Charm & Inclusive Hospitality along Southern Maine’s Coast
When it comes to East Coast escapes where historic charm, stunning shorelines, and welcoming spirits intersect, Southern Maine stands in a league of its own. Long a sanctuary for LGBTQ+ travelers, this stretch of New England coastline—stretching from Ogunquit up through Kennebunk and into the revitalized historic mill district of Biddeford—offers a deeply inclusive getaway anchored by welcoming local businesses and gay-owned accommodations.
At the heart of much of this local hospitality scene is gay hotelier and Atlantic Hospitality founder Tim Harrington. Harrington has made it a core priority to design spaces where LGBTQ+ travelers feel genuinely welcomed and at home across his Southern Maine portfolio.
Ogunquit: The Legendary Seaside Safe Haven
A coastal gem along the Atlantic, Ogunquit has long earned its reputation as one of America’s premier LGBTQ+ beach towns. Its pristine white-sand beaches are perfect for sunbathing, swimming, and socializing in an atmosphere of total acceptance. Many of the town’s charming shops, galleries, and eateries are LGBTQ+-owned.
Every June, the town celebrates Ogunquit Pride, complete with a flag raising in Veteran’s Park, live entertainment, outdoor movie nights, music, food, and local LGBTQ+ vendors.
“Ogunquit is such a beautiful waterfront town! The creative, open-minded energy brought people in from all walks of life, creating a culture of acceptance. I’ve watched leaders in the city solidify it as a welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community over the years, from establishing Ogunquit Pride to LGBTQ+ owned businesses opening their doors to all.” – Harrington
Where to Stay
The Dunes on the Waterfront: Set across a tidal river from Ogunquit Beach, this 12-acre retreat features reimagined, vintage New England whitewashed cottages overlooking the ocean.
“Unlike large chains, we have a hand in every decision. We’re able to reflect the values of the communities we serve on a personal level, whether that’s through partnerships—like our sponsorship of Ogunquit Pride—or the little details that let guests know they belong.” – Harrington
We have not stayed at The Dunes yet as it’s always booked during our stays. We’re still going to hope we can work it into our schedule soon.
Kennebunk: Relaxed Coastal Elegance
A quick 20-minute drive north brings you to Kennebunk, another welcoming coastal destination blending classic New England charm with a laid-back, surf-lodge vibe.
What I enjoy about Kennebunk is that there’s so much greenery, great sandwich shops (one right across the street from where you’ll be staying) and restaurants, antique barns and shops, and a quiet yet happening feel that makes you want to explore more. To help seek out more info at gokennebunks.com.
Where to Stay
The Wanderer is another highlight in Harrington’s portfolio, but this time owned and operated by Lord & Harrington LLC, co-founded by Tim. The property features 17 white clapboard cottages and a two-bedroom house combining classic New England architecture with the casual aesthetic of a beachy retreat.
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It’s an accessible base for exploring nearby surf spots, biking trails, and local dining, or simply unwinding by the pool, playing lawn games, riding beach cruisers, and gathering around the evening fire pit.
What I really enjoyed about The Wanderer was that it helped me experience a part of Maine I had never thought about poking around in before. I grew up in Maine and always passed by Kennebunk to Portland or Ogunquit, but by having my cabin at The Wanderer for a couple of nights to return to, exploring I did. And I did make sure to return to the pool, too.
Biddeford: Industrial Chic & Culinary Revitalization
Further up the coast sits Biddeford, a historic industrial town that has transformed its 19th-century textile mills into one of Maine’s most vibrant cultural and dining destinations. Named among the 24 best winter travel destinations in the world alongside international hotspots like Cabo San Lucas and Sydney, Biddeford offers a year-round destination for foodies and culture lovers alike.
So, yes, we’re going up there in the month of August, but we will definitely keep Biddeford in mind for a return holiday trip.
Where to Stay
The Lincoln Hotel: Housed in a restored 1850s mill building in downtown Biddeford, The Lincoln Hotel—also owned by Harrington’s Atlantic Hospitality—was awarded a prestigious Michelin Key. With its exposed brick, soaring ceilings, rooftop pool, and inviting lobby lounge, the hotel combines industrial-chic design with inclusive hospitality where LGBTQ+ guests can relax and feel right at home.
What we love about the Lincoln Hotel is how it just should not be there. This is a hotel in Maine? The lobby alone has become one of the most visited spots in Maine. While we were checking in, there were at least three different parties that came in just to look at the impressive space. The comfy luxury envelops you making it hard to leave. Friends that have traveled across the Atlantic on the Queen Mary 2 in the penthouse also rave about The Lincoln. The lobby, the lobby bar, the rooms, the rooftop pool, the restaurant on the bottom floor, all are done to a quality the state may have never seen before.
We do have a choice to make, indeed. Whichever ones we choose before and after the Ogunquit Beach Bear Weekend, we know we’ll be a happy little gay tourist in a welcoming environment, and that’s gosh darn important these days.
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