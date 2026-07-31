Timothée Chalamet Has a Gay OnlyFans Doppelgänger

Timothée Chalamet has one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, so it’s no surprise the internet thinks it has found his adult-content doppelgänger. One glance and you might do a double take. Two glances and you might start questioning your eyesight. That’s exactly the reaction fueling gay OnlyFans creator Eddie Veyro’s viral rise, as fans insist he bears more than a passing resemblance to the Oscar-nominated actor. Whether you see a dead ringer or just a man blessed with enviable curls and cheekbones, one thing is clear: curiosity is apparently a very profitable business model.

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Known online as callmeeddiev, Veyro has turned the comparison into his signature selling point. His X bio proudly labels him “The CHALAMET lookalike everyone is talking about,” while his OnlyFans page wastes no time acknowledging exactly why some visitors clicked.

Honestly, if life hands you viral comparisons, you might as well collect the subscription fees.

Serving face… and a full-time OnlyFans career

Speaking to the Mail Online on July 26, Veyro revealed that his OnlyFans journey began more as an experiment than a carefully choreographed master plan.

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“I used it for fun,” Veyro, who is in his late 20s, said. “I didn’t really have an idea that this was going to grow so fast. I wanted to have more money from different work. Then after one year I was like, ‘oh my God this is really big, so I need to make it more professional.’ Now it’s almost my full-time job.”

That side hustle didn’t stay on the sidelines for long. Veyro said he picked up 20,000 followers during his first year before collaborations, gay adult content, and brand promotions helped boost his audience to roughly 100,000 subscribers. Apparently, looking “kind of like Timothée Chalamet” has become a surprisingly effective business strategy.

According to Veyro, the comparisons exploded after Chalamet charmed audiences in the 2017 LGBTQ+ romance Call Me By Your Name.

He said “a lot of people told [him], ‘oh, you’re very similar’” to Chalamet following the release of his 2017 LGBTQ+ film Call Me By Your Name.

Not every Timothée comparison is a compliment

While plenty of fans are treating the comparison like a fun internet game, the Mail Online reports that Chalamet is reportedly less enthusiastic.

A source claimed the actor is aware of Veyro’s OnlyFans account and finds the situation uncomfortable because people could mistakenly connect him to adult content.

“Timothée has been alerted to the account and the attention surrounding it,” the source continued. “The comparisons have made the situation uncomfortable for him. Eddie’s likeness is too close for comfort and the content is sexual. His concern isn’t Eddie’s sexuality or audience. It’s simply the possibility of people wrongly associating him with content he didn’t create or approve.”

In the age of viral screenshots, that’s a reasonable concern—even if the resemblance remains firmly in the eye of the beholder.

Eddie V says the fantasy ends there

Veyro, however, says he’s never tried to pass himself off as the Oscar-nominated actor. If people see similarities, that’s their conclusion—not his marketing promise.

“I think people just like that I have a lot of similarities to Timothée but it’s just for fun. I can’t control what they say about the way I look. I don’t want to take his name or anything,” he said. “I have never intended to upset Timothée or copy him. I am not affiliated with him, and he has not endorsed, approved or participated in my account or its content.”

The internet has always had a weakness for celebrity lookalikes, but Veyro has taken the concept somewhere few have: behind an OnlyFans paywall. Whether you think he looks like Timothée Chalamet, his distant cousin, or simply another impossibly photogenic guy with floppy curls, there’s no denying he has transformed a viral comparison into a thriving brand.

And if nothing else, he’s given social media one more reason to stare… respectfully, of course.