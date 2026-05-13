Paul Anthony Kelly Enters the ‘American Horror Story’ Universe

Paul Anthony Kelly has officially gone from breakout heartthrob to full-blown Ryan Murphy universe recruit, and frankly, this feels like one of the least surprising casting decisions of the year.

After capturing audiences as John F. Kennedy Jr. in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, Kelly is now joining season 13 of American Horror Story alongside a cast lineup so stacked it practically reads like prestige television fantasy football.

The new season will include Murphy regulars and fan favorites like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Jessica Lange, Ariana Grande, Kathy Bates, and Leslie Grossman.

So yes, Kelly is entering television’s most glamorous nightmare factory.

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From First Major Role to Hollywood’s Radar

What makes the Love Story actor’s rise especially exciting is just how quickly it’s happened.

Before Love Story, many audiences barely knew his name. Then suddenly he arrived onscreen as JFK Jr. and completely disappeared into the role. The performance earned praise not only because of the emotional weight involved, but because Kelly somehow managed to capture the charisma, confidence, and polished charm associated with one of America’s most recognizable public figures.

Not bad for a first major role.

There’s always something fascinating about watching an actor have “the moment” where the industry collectively realizes they’re a star. Kelly’s breakout felt exactly like that.

One minute viewers were asking, “Wait, who is this?” and the next minute he was attending international fashion shows and casually walking into the Met Gala like he’d been famous for years.

RELATED: Fans Want Paul Anthony Kelly in Everything: From Batman to Gene Kelly

Ryan Murphy Clearly Knows a Future Star When He Sees One

The announcement itself was also appropriately dramatic because of course it was. During Disney’s upfront presentation in New York, cast members from the American Horror Story universe appeared onstage surrounded by hooded Druids because subtlety has never really been Murphy’s thing.

Then Kelly unmasked himself to officially reveal his involvement in the upcoming season.

“I guess every nightmare needs fresh blood…and thirteen’s my lucky number,” he teased.

Honestly? Excellent first line for entering a horror franchise.

Plot details for season 13 remain tightly under wraps, but fans are already spiraling with theories online about what kind of character Kelly could play. Victim who turned into a villain? Disturbingly attractive supernatural entity? In the Murphy universe, literally anything is possible.

And given the actor’s ability to shift between elegance and intensity onscreen, he feels like an ideal fit for the franchise’s signature style of beautiful chaos.

Fashion’s New Favorite Boy

Outside acting, Kelly has also quietly become a favorite within fashion circles. Since the success of Love Story, he’s been popping up at runway shows around the world, serving tailored looks and polished old-Hollywood energy that feels increasingly rare among newer actors.

There’s something refreshingly classic about him. He has movie-star presence without feeling overly manufactured, which probably explains why audiences connected with him so quickly.

Now, with American Horror Story officially added to his résumé, Kelly seems poised to enter an entirely new level of fame.

And honestly, the gays saw this coming months ago.

Because when someone has that combination of talent, screen presence, fashion-world appeal, and Ryan Murphy approval, the trajectory becomes pretty obvious.

The Paul Anthony Kelly era is very much underway. And we are definitely not complaining one bit.

Did you watch Love Story? Do you think Paul Anthony Kelly will do well in AHS?