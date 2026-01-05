Bobby Berk Is Back to Fill Your ‘Queer Eye’ Void with Design and Sass

Stop everything. Bobby Berk is back—and yes, he’s still serving up all the magic we need, but with a twist. After wowing us with his emotional glow-ups on Queer Eye, the Emmy-winning design genius is stepping into his own spotlight with Junk or Jackpot? on HGTV. The premise? Turning dusty old treasures into chic, Instagram-worthy spaces. And honey, if you loved Bobby’s heartwarming renovations before, get ready to fall in love again.

From Clutter to Couture

Think your closet full of vintage Beanie Babies or your mom’s collection of ceramic pigs is just junk? Think again. Bobby’s here to remind us that one person’s trash is another person’s fabulous renovation material. Each episode of Junk or Jackpot? sees Bobby taking a homeowner’s messy, cluttered space and transforming it into a jaw-dropping design—while also showing them the financial value of their “junk.” That’s right: he’s not just about making things pretty, honey. He’s making bank, too.

This show is all about bringing a fresh perspective to what’s old and overlooked. He takes us through a journey where even your most random, nostalgic treasures are elevated into pieces worth far more than just a few bucks. It’s a beautiful metaphor for life—sometimes, all you need is a little love and a good eye to make something great again.

Berk himself sums it up in an interview with PRIDE: “It’s a lot of fun! I really wanted to find a show that allowed me to have a big emotional component that actually helped change people’s lives and not just change the sheets.” Amen, Bobby. We’re all for changing more than just the sheets—especially when it means improving someone’s life and giving them a full-on glow-up.

Return of the Queen

Okay, let’s take a moment to talk about how much we’ve missed Bobby on TV. After leaving Queer Eye in 2023, it felt like a piece of our soul was missing. But now? He’s back, baby, and we’re living for it. He’s not just a designer—he’s an emotional architect, and we needed that energy back. If there’s one thing he does better than anyone, it’s make us believe that kindness and creativity can change lives. Whether it’s transforming someone’s home or their outlook on life, Bobby’s magic is unmatched.

He’s got us all up in our feels when he says, “The amazing thing about the family of fans that a show like Queer Eye brings to the table… like our fans are just there because they love us.”

And honey, we do love him. For the design, for the heart, and yes, for that infectious smile that says, “Everything’s going to be okay, and I’m going to make your house sparkle while I do it.” Can we get a round of applause for Bobby? Because we sure can’t get enough.

Positivity for 2026 (Yes, We’re Ready)

So, what’s the deal with Junk or Jackpot? and why should we care? Well, Bobby’s all about spreading good vibes, and we’re here for it. He promises that the show is packed with the same feel-good energy we all fell in love with on Queer Eye. “There are still people out there helping each other and lifting each other up and doing good in the community,” Bobby says, and honestly, we’re about to cry. “Our show attracts the salt of the Earth and the most wonderful people out there. If you were an asshole, you probably weren’t a Queer Eye fan!”

Preach, Bobby. If you haven’t figured it out yet, this isn’t just a show about home makeovers—it’s about human connection, spreading love, and making the world just a little bit more fabulous. And frankly, after the dumpster fire that was 2020 and 2021, we need more of that. Junk or Jackpot? isn’t just giving us stellar design—it’s giving us a reminder that goodness, kindness, and community are the things we should be celebrating.

Why Bobby’s Show Is Exactly What We Need Right Now

In a world where reality TV can often feel a little… well, dramatic (in the worst ways), Bobby’s show brings a refreshing change. There’s no backstabbing, no fake drama, no shallow celebrity antics. It’s just real people, real transformations, and a whole lot of heart. At a time when we’re all in desperate need of a little positive energy, Junk or Jackpot? is like a warm hug from Bobby himself.

So, What Are You Waiting For?

The best part? Junk or Jackpot? is on Fridays, because clearly Bobby knows that nothing kicks off the weekend like some fab design, a few life-changing moments, and a whole lot of gay joy. So grab a glass of rosé (or, ya know, something stronger), and settle in for some serious transformation. You won’t just be tuning in for the makeovers—you’ll be tuning in for Bobby’s charm, wit, and that smile.